Love Island USA: We Found the Eye Mask Deb Chubb Wears at Night

If you watch Love Island USA and wonder what products the cast members are using, you are in the right place. So far, we found the villa's neon signs, umbrellas, and towels along with the hair tools and styling products from the glam room. All summer long we have you covered with shopping picks from the Peacock reality TV series. Our current obsession: Deb Chubb's eye mask.
Deb has given us some laughs and curiosity with that hilarious eye mask that she wears to sleep. It seemingly blocks out the light, just like any other concave eye mask, but this one is hilarious since it has a photo of someone's eyes on the front. It could be a subtle reminder that Deb is super alert about everything happening at the villa or it's just a humorous eye mask. Either way, we are here for it. So, of course, we tracked it down and it's just as affordable as it is funny.
Deb's Eye Mask From Love Island
Honbay 3D Funny Eyeshade Soft Sleep Eye Mask with Adjustable Head Strap
This mask is great to get some restful sleep, whether you're at home, traveling, or in a villa with six couples. It's also hilarious for party games or even if you just want to get someone a gift
There's a version with a woman's eyes on the mask and another with a man's eyes.
Deb isn't the only one who uses this eye mask, check out these reviews from happy Amazon shoppers.
Honbay 3D Sleep Eye Mask Reviews
A shopper raved, "These are so comfortable. It was easy to fall asleep wearing these and also to play jokes on my friends."
Another reviewed, "These are great!! I absolutely love them. Super soft and comfortable to wear as well."
"Everyone loved this. It is also comfortable and does the job," someone reviewed.
An Amazon customer wrote, "This was a great gag gift. Looks real and was comfortable."
Someone else said, "This was a most entertaining purchase. We used for 'taste tests' with a bunch of tweens. They were dying of laughter. So much fun. Great quality too!"
