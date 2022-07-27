Love Island USA: Shop the Swim Trunks and Printed Shirts From the Show

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Season 4 of Love Island USA is heating up. Every night, there are new twists, love connections, drama, and of course, some shopping inspiration. All summer long, E! will deliver the shopping content to coincide with the Peacock reality TV show. If you watch TV wondering where you can shop some of the styles from your favorite show, you're in the right place. So far, we've shared the hair products, Deb Chubb's eye mask, villa decor, beach towels, neon signs, umbrellas, and sunglasses from the season.
Today is all about prints, from swim trunks to lively shirts, the guys have been really bringing it with their tropical-inspired fashion. Whether you're shopping for yourself or someone special, we tracked down the standout Love Island styles and we will continue to update you throughout the summer.
Isaiah's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA
Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Shirt
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
This is the most tropical shirt out there. It even has coconut-shaped buttons.
Kenny Flowers The Bossitano Swim Trunks
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
When life gives you lemon swim trunks, make lemonade. These are perfect for a beach day, a vacation, or a barbecue.
Kenny Flowers
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
Go all out and pair those lemon-printed swim trunks with this matching shirt.
Kenny Flowers The Medellín Swim Trunks
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
Go for sophistication with a touch of tropical when you wear these black and white swim trunks.
Kenny Flowers The Medellín Shirt
Kenny Flowers Sold By Kenny Flowers
Complete your look with a matching black and white button-down shirt from Kenny Flowers.
Timmy's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA
Kenny Flowers The Coco Locos Swim Trunks
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
Stand out from the crowd in these vibrant swim trunks. They pair perfectly with a tropical beverage and they have an elastic waistband with a drawstring closure.
Kenny Flowers The Coco Loco Shirt
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
You'll be ready for any tropical adventure when you wear the Kenny Flowers The Coco Loco Shirt, especially when you rock it with those matching swim trunks.
Kenny Flowers The North Shore Shirt
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
Welcome to the North Shore. This shirt has a fun, 70s-inspired aesthetic that brings good vibes to a vacation or even if you're working from home.
Kenny Flowers The North Shore Swim Trunks
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
The North Shore Shirt is great to pair with pastel shorts or swim trunks. Or you can go for the matching Kenny Flower swim trunks and make your life easier and much more fashionable.
Andy's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA
Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Shirt
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
Whether you're on a trip or if you just wish you were, this shirt is what you need to get into a relaxed mindset.
Jesse's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA
Kenny Flowers The Bali Hai Swim Trunks
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
These green printed swim trunks are meant for the beach. Plus, they have velcro pockets, so you won't lose your small essentials.
Kenny Flowers The Bali Hai Tropical Silk Shirt
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
Pair those green printed swim trunks with this silk shirt that matches for a complete ensemble.
Felipe's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA
Kenny Flowers The España Swim Trunks
Kenny Flowers Sold By Kenny Flowers
Bring that laidback Mediterranean aesthetic to your summer wardrobe with these printed swim trunks.
Kenny Flowers The España Shirt
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
If you prefer a coordinated look, pair The España Swim Trunks with this button-down shirt.
Kenny Flowers The España Long Sleeve Linen Shirt
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
Or you can go long sleeves with this matching, blue and white shirt.
Tyler's Swim Trunks and Shirts on Love Island USA
Kenny Flowers The Fronds With Benefits Swim Trunks
Kenny FlowersSold By Kenny Flowers
You just found your go-to swim trunks for summer. This pink and green print is just so tropical. Plus, these shorts have velcro pockets.
If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, we found Deb Chubb's eye mask from the show.
Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock.
