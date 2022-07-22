Love Island USA Decor: Shop the Neon Signs, Umbrellas, and Towels From the Villa

Feel like you're on Love Island with these design essentials from the Peacock show.

By Marenah Dobin Jul 22, 2022 8:20 PMTags
TVReality TVLife/StyleHomeShoppingShop With E!Love Island USAPeacockShop HomeNBCU CheckoutNBCUShop Love Island USA
Love Island DecorPeacock/Love Island

E! makes a commission on purchases. The brands featured are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Love Island USA villa is the place to be this summer. You can feel like you're on the Peacock reality TV show without leaving your home with a little bit of shopping. E! will deliver all of the shopping content you need this season. So far, we found the hair tools and styling products from the villa glam room along with Deb Chubb's hilarious eye mask. Now, we can focus on home decor. Bring the Love Island-inspired aesthetic to your space with the neon signs, umbrellas, and towels from the series.

You may not be at stunning villa surrounded by gorgeous singles, but you can incorporate some Love Island-style design elements into your home. Make a playful statement or reinforce your personal mantra with a neon sign. Protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays with some incredibly chic umbrellas. Enjoy the luxurious comfort of the high-quality towels from the show. There are so many possibilities. Get your shop on.

read
Love Island USA: We Found the Eye Mask Deb Chubb Wears at Night

Love Island Towels

Laguna Beach Textile Co. Turkish Towel

Laguna Beach Textile Co.
Sold By Verishop

One side of this towel is smooth cotton and the other is looped terry. This towel is stylish, high-quality, and incredibly absorbent, while still being lightweight and easy to pack. It's just what you need for a day at the beach.

Trending Stories

1

RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive New Trailer

2
Exclusive

Vanessa Lachey Reveals How She Celebrated Her Anniversary With Nick

3

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

Laguna Beach Textile Co. Cabana Towel

Laguna Beach Textile Co.
Sold By Verishop

Say hello to the classic summer staple. This towel is thick, soft, absorbent, and oversized, which means you get maximum coverage and cozy comfort.

Love Island Umbrellas

Overexposed Robbie Simon x OE Beach Umbrella

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

This umbrella is truly a work of art, designed by LA-based designer and artist Robbie Simon. This unique abstract design is distinctively cool. This functional outdoor necessity is a purchase you can feel great about since it's made from recycled materials.

Overexposed Strands Beach Umbrella

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

If you want a vintage aesthetic at an accessible price point, you just found it. This tassel-adorned umbrella is perfect to elevate your pool, deck, garden, or beach day.

Overexposed Avalon Beach Umbrella

Overexposed
Sold By Verishop

If you can't decide between a minimal aesthetic and something more fun, this umbrella is a great in-between option. This wavy design is unique and playful, but the pastel colors bring a dreamy subtlety to your backyard. 

Love Island Neon Signs

Yellowpop Come as You Are LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

A reminder to be yourself is always a good thing.

Yellowpop Big Big Heart LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

If you feel that pink is more than just a color, this bright heart sign is perfect for your lifestyle. It's simple, yet fun, and so Love Island. 

Yellowpop You Got This LED Neon Sign

YellowpopOC-YP-0086-S
Sold By Yellowpop

This is the reminder we all need, especially during a tough day. This sign is equal parts motivational and chic.

Yellowpop Playroom LED Neon Sign

Yellowpop
Sold By Yellowpop

This sign works many contexts. Go literal by hanging it in the children's playroom. Or you can bring a fun vibe as you entertain in your backyard or living room.

If you're looking for more Love Island-inspired shopping, here are the styling tools and hair products used on the show.

Watch Love Island exclusively on Peacock

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

RHOBH's Kathy Hilton Is Under Fire in Explosive New Trailer

2
Exclusive

Vanessa Lachey Reveals How She Celebrated Her Anniversary With Nick

3

Bridgerton Season 3: Your First Look at Penelope's Glow Up

4

TikToker Mikayla Says Her Eating Disorder Is “Out of Control”

5

Zendaya and Boyfriend Tom Holland Enjoy Lunch With His Brother in NYC