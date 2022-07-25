Julia Fox's NSFW Low-Rise Pants Will Make Your Jaw Drop

Julia Fox continues to make headlines for her wildly audacious fashion.
The Uncut Gems actress recently stepped out in New York City wearing the most daring low-rise pants.
Taking the trend to an entirely new level, Julia dressed in an itty-bitty black bikini top and matching black leather pants that hugged her hips at a dangerously low angle. In fact, one minor mishap would've caused a wardrobe malfunction, as Julia's bottoms barely covered her pelvic area.
The 32-year-old made jaws drop with her NSFW outfit choice during a late-night dinner at Indochine with Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn, model Amelia Gray Hamlin and drag queen CT Hedden.
The drag performer shared candid shots of their hangout on Instagram, which also featured a short video of the group showcasing their model behavior and striking poses inside the restaurant.
"Omgggg love you so much! So much fun!!!" Christine replied, with Julia responding with fire emojis.
Although the pals hyped each other up in the comments, many of CT's followers were divided on Julia's look.
"Deeply disturbed by Julia's outfit," one user wrote, to which another replied, "Showing your vag isn't fashion Julia lol."
However, some fans liked the low-rise pants, with someone sharing, "Yes!!! Giving us SO much!!!!"
"Everyone so gorgeous!!!!" RuPaul's Drag Race winner Aquaria added.
This isn't the first time Julia's fashion has stirred up the internet. In May, PVT Chat star turned heads after she went grocery shopping in her underwear. At the time, she donned a lingerie set from Alexander Wang that she paired with a denim blazer, denim knee-high boots and a denim bag.
After the risqué look went viral, the actress explained the ensemble on Instagram Stories. Simply put: "I just think that if it's socially acceptable at the beach it should be everywhere lol."