Julia Fox Showcases Racy DIY Denim Look—and Releases Tutorial on How to Copy Her Style

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA

Want to dress like Julia Fox?

You're in luck. The Uncut Gems actress, fresh off a split from Kanye West, showcased a daring DIY style in Los Angeles this week. Fox stepped out in a light blue denim outfit consisting of a homemade bandeau top and matching low-rise jeans with the waistband cut off—a style often seen in the late '90s/early '00s, including in Mariah Carey in 1999's "Heartbreaker" music video.

Fox completed her look with knee-high, pointy-toed Alexander Wang jean boots and a denim hobo bag by the designer, per Page Six.

Fox later posted a photo of herself with her denim outfit on Instagram, writing, "Lmao I also made this top but I didn't record it cuz I truly didn't think it was gonna work :/ also never taking these boots off @alexanderwangny."

On Friday, March 19, the actress posted on her Instagram a video tutorial showing her cutting the waistband of her jeans. First, while wearing the pants, she marks them. She then strips down to her underwear, telling the camera, "I'm going to get naked for you all!"