Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

Watch : Kanye "Ye" West Celebrates Julia Fox's Birthday With MAJOR PDA

Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox won't be celebrating Valentine's Day together.

After a whirlwind month of dating, a rep for the Uncut Gems actress confirms to E! News that their romantic relationship has come to an end. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators," the rep said in a statement on Feb. 14, "but they are no longer together."

Ye, 44, and Julia, 32, first sparked romance rumors over the New Year's Eve holiday after spending time together in Miami. The stars then took their budding romance to New York City, where they were photographed on multiple outings together.

Days later, on Jan. 6, Julia dished on the duo's chemistry during a tell-all for Interview magazine. "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."