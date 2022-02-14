Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Officially Break Up After Whirlwind Romance

Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox won't be celebrating Valentine's Day together.
After a whirlwind month of dating, a rep for the Uncut Gems actress confirms to E! News that their romantic relationship has come to an end. "Julia and Kanye remain good friends and collaborators," the rep said in a statement on Feb. 14, "but they are no longer together."
Ye, 44, and Julia, 32, first sparked romance rumors over the New Year's Eve holiday after spending time together in Miami. The stars then took their budding romance to New York City, where they were photographed on multiple outings together.
Days later, on Jan. 6, Julia dished on the duo's chemistry during a tell-all for Interview magazine. "I met Ye in Miami on New Year's Eve and it was an instant connection," she wrote. "His energy is so fun to be around. He had me and my friends laughing, dancing, and smiling all night."
"We decided to keep the energy going and fly back to New York City to see Slave Play," she recalled. "Ye's flight landed at six and the play was at seven and he was there ON TIME. I was impressed. After the play we chose to do dinner at Carbone which is one of my favorite restaurants. Obviously."
While at the restaurant, Ye directed an entire photo shoot for Julia while people dined alongside them. "The whole restaurant loved it," Julia, who shares a 13-month-old son with ex Peter Artemiev wrote, "and cheered us on while it was happening."
Though Ye and Julia continued to see each other throughout the month of January, their relationship fizzled out in recent weeks. In fact, on Feb. 14, Ye took to Instagram to confess he's still hoping for a reunion with ex Kim Kardashian.
"I DON'T HAVE BEEF WITH KIM I LOVE MY FAMILY SO STOP THAT NARRATIVE IM NOT GIVING UP ON MY FAMILY," he wrote alongside a recent photo of Kim and her boyfriend Pete Davidson. "I BOUGHT THIS COAT FOR KIM BEFORE SNL I THOUGHT IT WAS PARTICULARLY SPECIAL I HAVE FAITH THAT WE‘LL BE BACK TOGETHER."
Kim, who shares four kids with Ye, has not responded to his public plea.