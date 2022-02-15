Julia Fox Dominates New York Fashion Week Runway Just Hours After Kanye "Ye" West Breakup

Fresh off her breakup with Kanye “Ye” West, Julia Fox strutted down the runway at LaQuan Smith’s New York Fashion Week show wearing a steamy cut-out dress.

All of the lights were on Julia Fox at New York Fashion Week.

Just hours after confirming her split from Kanye "Ye" West, the 32-year-old actress stole the show during LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 presentation on Feb. 14. Opening the show, the model strutted down the runway in a high-neck, long-sleeved black dress with cutouts and her hair slicked back into a bun. A pair of statement earrings, matching bracelets, heels and bold eye makeup completed the look. 

A revenge look? Well, not so fast. "I love Kanye," she told the Associated Press after the show. "We're still very good friends, and I wish him nothing but the best."

Julia and Ye were first spotted together in Miami on New Year's Eve and over the past six weeks kept the internet buzzing with their whirlwind romance, which saw them taking over Los AngelesParis and New York City

"When I'm with Ye," the mom of 13-month-old Valentino told The Cut, "it feels like you're just going with the flow, but the flow is very hectic, if that makes sense. It's a lot of last-minute decisions or deciding to go somewhere at the last minute and activating when needed."

Kanye "Ye" West and Julia Fox Match In Denim Outfits In Paris

Meanwhile, it appears the rapper is trying to mend his broken heart—for ex Kim Kardashian that is. On Valentine's Day, he shared a picture of a truck with the bed full of red roses. Written on the side of the car: "My Vision is Krystal Klear."

To see Julia and more stars at New York Fashion Week, scroll on.  

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Julia Fox

Just hours after her breakup with Kanye "Ye" West, the actress opened LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 show on Feb. 14.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Amelia Hamlin

The model rocked the red at LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 show on Feb. 14.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actress was chic in a mustard skirt and fierce sunglasses at Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 14.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Uma Thurman

Uma rocked a grey coat, black outfit and chain jewelry at the Tory Burch fashion show on Feb. 14.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Katie Holmes

In a brown boho ensemble, Katie supported Tory Burch.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Alisha Boe

The 13 Reason Why star posed at the Bevza fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Lo Bosworth

The rest of Fashion Week may still be unwritten, but The Hills alum dazzled in a markarian dress at the brand's fashion show on Feb. 14. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Nicky Hilton

The star posed in a pretty purple ensemble at the markarian fashion show on Feb. 14.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Eva Sita & Miss J Alexander

The musician and the former America's Next Top Model judge brought their fashion A-game to the Private Policy fashion show on Feb. 14.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rachel Brosnahan

How marvelous! The actress attended the Sergio Hudson runway show on Feb. 13, calling it "my kind of Super Bowl."

Michael Stewart/Getty Images for alice + olivia
Katie Holmes

The actress strikes a pose at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fall 2022 presentation.

Michael Stewart/Getty Images for alice + olivia
Nicky Hilton

The pregnant socialite visits the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fall 2022 presentation.

BFA
Tayshia Adams & Lea Michele

 

The two appear together at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fall 2022 presentation.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano & Anika Noni Rose

The designer appears with the actress at his fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon & Drew Barrymore

The three pose together at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Danielle Brooks & Hannah Waddingham

The Orange Is the New Black alum and Ted Lasso star sit front row at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Anna Chlumsky

The Veep star strikes a pose at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
MJ Rodriguez

The star appears at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Symone

The star wears lime green to the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN
Tan France

The Queer Eye fashion star rocked pink trousers, snakeskin footwear and a neon orange top worn under a zip-up jacket for Christian Cowan's New York Fashion Week show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN
Batsheva Haart

The My Unorthodox Life star attended the Christian Cowan Fall 2022 show in a shimmering cutout dress.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Amanda Seyfried

On Wednesdays she wears pink. But on Thursday, Feb. 10, the actress wore an Oscar de la Renta suit to a dinner at L'Avenue at Saks.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyler Cameron

Is The Bachelorette alum here for the right reasons? If those reasons include enjoying The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10, then we think so!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Shanina Shaik

The model not only attended The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10, but she also graced the magazine's cover.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Maye Musk

She turned heads in this white Prabal Gurung suit at The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10.

