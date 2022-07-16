Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children and Road to Fatherhood

Baby No. 4 is on the way for Tristan Thompson. Get details about his kids and road to fatherhood as he and Khloe Kardashian prepare to welcome their second child together.

Watch: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Baby No. 2: EVERYTHING We Know

Soon, Tristan Thompson will be known as a father of four.

On July 13, Khloe Kardashian's rep confirmed that the Kardashians star and the NBA player were expecting their second child together, a boy, via surrogate. According to the rep, the baby was conceived last November.

In December, a woman named Maralee Nichols gave birth to son Theo, Tristan's third child, as revealed in a shocking paternity lawsuit she had filed months earlier. After it was established that the athlete is the baby's father, he issued a statement of apology to Khloe, mother of their daughter True Thompson, 4.

Following news that the two were expecting their second baby together, a source close to the Good American founder told E! News that the on-again, off-again couple "are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

In addition to True and Theo, Tristan has also a 5-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with ex Jordan Craig.

photos
A History of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship

See more details about Tristan's road to fatherhood and photos of his kids:

Instagram / Jordan Craig
Child No. 1: Son Prince Thompson

In December 2016, Tristan welcomed his first child. His ex, Jordan Craig, gave birth to a son, Prince Oliver Thompson.

Instagram
Child No. 2: Daughter True Thompson

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan's first child was born in April 2018 in Cleveland, when he was a player for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Khloe gave birth on the heels of an alleged cheating scandal surrounding the NBA star and a year and a half after the two went public with their relationship.

Over the next few years, Khloe and Tristan would weather more ups and downs in their relationship as they continued to co-parent True.

Instagram / Maralee Nichols
Child No. 3: Son Theo

In December 2021, it was brought to light that Maralee Nichols had sued Tristan the previous June for pregnancy and birth expenses following a sexual encounter on his 30th birthday the previous March. She stated in her filing that she is pregnant with a baby boy and that Tristan is the father.

In his own filing, Tristan confirmed the two were intimate around the time in question and requested a paternity test. Maralee gave birth to the child, Theo, in December, and said in a statement to E! News that she had met the NBA star in 2020 and that he had told her "he was single and co-parenting."

In January 2022, Tristan announced on Instagram that "paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," and added, "Khloe, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you. You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you."

In his statement, Tristan also said he looked forward to "amicably raising" his son with Maralee. In February, her rep told E! News that the NBA star has not made any attempt" to meet the child. Tristan has not commented.

IXOLA / BACKGRID
Future Child No. 4: Baby Boy

On July 13, Khloe Kardashian's rep confirmed that the Kardashians star and Tristan were expecting their second child together, a boy, via surrogate, and that the baby was conceived the previous November.

A source close to the Good American founder told E! News that "the baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December." The insider also said, "Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters." Pictured above: The two attend a family lunch to celebrate True (and cousin Dream Kardashian)'s first dance recital in June 2022.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Tristan's First Shared Pic of Kids

Tristan has often posted pics of his eldest kids on Instagram, although he has never shared a photo of Theo. The NBA star posted his first photo of both Prince and True in June 2018.

Keep scrolling for more pics Tristan has shared of his eldest two eldest two children.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Prince & True

"Let me love you a little more," Tristan captioned his October 2021 Instagram post, "before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything."

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Happy 4th Birthday Prince

"Happy birthday Princey!!!" Tristan wrote. "I'm soo lucky to have you as a son papa. Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her. Daddy Loves you baby boy."

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father's Day 2021

On Father's Day 2021, Tristan shared this pic of himself with son Prince Thompson.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father's Day 2021

...and photo of himself with daughter True Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Halloween 2020

"Mommy and Tutu make me look good in these pics," Tristan wrote.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Dad & True

In July 2020, Tristan posted this pic of himself with his daughter, writing, "Daddy's Twin."

Instagram
Happy Birthday Khloe

Tristan paid tribute to Khloe Kardashian on her 36th birthday in 2020 with this family photo. He wrote, "I'm wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you. I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian."

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Happy 2nd Birthday True

"Happy Birthday to my sweet baby True," Tristan wrote in April 2020. "You have no idea how much daddy loves you. I can't believe how fast time has flown by. You will always be daddy's little girl. I Love you soo much Tutu. Happy birthday day. #DaddysTwin"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Happy 3rd Birthday Prince

"Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince," Tristan wrote in December 2019. "You're already 3, I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are. Everyday you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart. Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in. I thank God everyday for picking me to be your father. May God continue to bless you each and everyday son. I love you."

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Father & Son

Tristan posted this pic, writing, "We had the best time at Cali's Birthday party!!"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Happy 2nd Birthday, Prince

On Prince's second birthday in December 2018, Tristan shared pics of the boy and wrote, "Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops. You're my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!! #MyTwin"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Birthday Girl

Tristan shared this video of himself cuddling his daughter at her first birthday party. "My princess," he wrote. "I love you soo much."

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Happy 1st Birthday True Thompson

On True's first birthday in April 2019, Tristan posted pics of his daughter, including this throwback pic of them doing skin-to-skin in the hospital after she was born.

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Dad & True

Tristan wrote on True's birthday, "True-ly Perfect...My baby girl is one today. Man time goes by soo fast but i'm loving every minute of it. Can't wait for us to sit home all day and watch lion king and paw patrol lol. #MyTwin"

Instagram / Tristan Thompson
Brother & Sister

Prince Thompson bonds with baby sister True Thompson.

