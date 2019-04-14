Instagram
Khloe Kardashian threw True Thompson a very sweet birthday party.
On Sunday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gathered her loved ones to celebrate her and Tristan Thompson's baby girl, who turned 1 on April 12. Pictures and videos posted to social media show Khloe and True dressed in matching outfits at the weekend party. The E! star revealed to her fans on social media that designer August Getty made the blue dresses for the mother-daughter duo for the special day.
As guests started to arrive at the bash, which appeared to be held at the Good American co-founder's home, they were treated to delicious cotton candy and ice pops. In one video posted to Khloe's Instagram Story, Tristan could be seen standing beside Khloe and True at the party.
This reunion between the exes comes about two months after Khloe and Tristan called it quits. Amid another scandal involving Tristan, E! News confirmed that the duo had ended their relationship. We were told at the time that Khloe and Tristan will remain focused on co-parenting their little girl, which is exactly what they appear to be doing at her birthday party.
Other attendees at the bash included Kim Kardashian, who brought daughters North West and Chicago West, as well as Kourtney Kardashian. In a video posted to Kim's Instagram Story, she told her fans that North "would not walk out of the house" without Kim's heels on.
We could then see North try walking in the heels as mom Kim told her, "Northie, put on the other shoes we brought, please." North and Chicago also donned matching dresses for the party.
You can see all of the pictures from True's birthday bash below!
Instagram
Getting Ready
Khloe shows her fans the matching mother-daughter dresses for her and True, designed by August Getty.
Instagram
Birthday Girl
Tristan and Khloe spend time with their baby girl at the birthday bash on Sunday, April 14.
Instagram
Mother-Daughter Duo
Twinning! Khloe and True wear their matching mother-daughter dresses.
Instagram
Sweet Treat
Guests at the bash were treated to ice pops.
Instagram
Cotton Candy
"Oh my gosh! Look at this cotton candy!" Kim told her followers on Instagram. "This is True's first birthday!"
Instagram
Mom's Heels
North West wears mom Kim's heels at True's party.
Instagram
Matching Dresses
In addition to Khloe and True, North and Chicago also wore matching dresses to the celebration.
Instagram
Happy Birthday, True!
"Happy 1st birthday," Khloe wrote on Instagram. "Mama loves you!!"
Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with a brand new episode Sunday, Apr. 21 at 9 p.m., only on E!