Everything to Know About Tristan Thompson's Children and Road to Fatherhood

Soon, Tristan Thompson will be known as a father of four.

On July 13, Khloe Kardashian's rep confirmed that the Kardashians star and the NBA player were expecting their second child together, a boy, via surrogate. According to the rep, the baby was conceived last November.

In December, a woman named Maralee Nichols gave birth to son Theo, Tristan's third child, as revealed in a shocking paternity lawsuit she had filed months earlier. After it was established that the athlete is the baby's father, he issued a statement of apology to Khloe, mother of their daughter True Thompson, 4.

Following news that the two were expecting their second baby together, a source close to the Good American founder told E! News that the on-again, off-again couple "are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

In addition to True and Theo, Tristan has also a 5-year-old son, Prince Thompson, with ex Jordan Craig.