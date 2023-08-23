If You Hate Working Out, but You Want To Get in Shape, These Are the 14 Products That You Need

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Being "in shape" sounds cool and all, but doing what it takes to get to that point is not super appealing to me. I'm not gonna lie, I am an indoor girl, who prefers watching Real Housewives instead of going out for a run. Ideally, I would like to get both of those things done, so of course, I've done some shopping in my quest to find some personal balance.
If you loathe working out, but you want to reach your health and fitness goals, I found some great products that allow me to multitask while I watch reality TV, make the most out of my normal routine, and actually make working up a sweat more fun than it normally is.
Exercise Without Getting off the Couch
Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical with Mat & Footstraps
Become a multitasking queen (or king) with this seated elliptical. You can use this at your desk while you're sitting at the office or you can work out while you watch TV. Make the most of any time you're sitting down with this machine. QVC has this in five colorways. It has 11,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A QVC shopper said, "This is so perfect for me. I'm in my 60's and this piece of equipment gets my blood going. It's so handy to use anywhere anytime."
Another explained, "I bought the Cubii JR2 last week and have been using it ever since. I didn't clear the totals every day because I was not concerned with that, only that I was moving. So, out of curiosity I cleared it yesterday and couldn't believe the totals for the day: Stride 3047, Distance 2.52 miles, and burned 404 calories while watching tv and knitting. I am so happy with my Cubii and glad that I treated myself to this!"
Add Resistance to Your Everyday Activities
Bala Bangles- Set of 2 (1lb & 2lb Each)- Adjustable Wearable Wrist & Ankle Weights
You may recognize these weighted bangles from Shark Tank. They're available in 1-pound and 2-pound weights with many color options. You can put these on your wrists and/or your ankles to add resistance to your workout or your everyday activity. You can turn going to get your mail or walking toward your front door to pick up a food delivery into a mini-workout when you have these on. Every little bit adds up. If you're biggest obstacle to working out is setting time aside, start wearing these for your everyday tasks.
These have 1,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aduro Sport Weighted Vest Workout Equipment, 4lbs/6lbs/12lbs/20lbs/25lbs/30lbs
This is another great way to add resistance and intensity to your everyday activities. Wear it while you work out or you can wear it while you're running errands. It doesn't slip, the weight is evenly distributed, and you can adjust this to fit to suit your needs.
This vest has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Burn Some Calories While You Get Nostalgic
Stamina 36 Inch Folding Mini Trampoline
Trampolines aren't just for kids. This is a really fun way to get some low impact exercise in. You can jump up and down or you can use this for pushups or situps. This small trampoline only weighs 14 pounds and it supports up to 250 pounds. It's easy to assemble and it folds for easy storage.
This trampoline has 6,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dumoyi Smart Weighted Fit Hoop for Adults Weight Loss
Here's another fun workout that's a great callback to childhood fun. This weighted hula hoop is enjoyably distracting, so I don't even realize I'm working out. This hoop comes in 8 colors, so you can pick your favorite to make the experience even more enjoyable.
This hoop has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bounce Around at the Office or in Front of Your TV
Gaiam Classic Balance Ball Chair
Just because you're stuck in meetings all day, that doesn't mean you can't get a workout in at the same time. This bouncy chair is great to support proper alignment and the micro-movements from sitting are a great way to stop you from sitting still for long periods of time. This chair has a 300-pound weight capacity. Plus, it's much more fun than just sitting there. This is also a great way to make the most of your time sitting in front of your TV. Amazon has this chair in 7 colors.
This balance ball chair has 11,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Get Some Help Stretching Out
The Original Stretch Out Strap with Exercise Book
Stretching is vital to reducing post-workout discomfort, but if you need a little help, this stretching strap is great to have on hand. You can use this to work your legs, arms, shoulders, and back. It comes with a guide to stretching and an accompanying guide.
This stretching strap has 17,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Find Creative Ways to Hydrate
Giotto Large 1 Gallon/128oz (When Full) Motivational Water Bottle with Time Marker & Straw
We all know that drinking water is important, but if you have trouble remembering to get in all your sips every day, a motivational water bottle is a great purchase. This one has encouraging phrases and time markers to help you logically space out your water consumption. Amazon has this bottle in 14 colorways. This bottle has 24,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Keepto 32 Oz Water Bottle With Straw,BPA Free Water Jug With Time Marker
If you're looking for a water bottle that fits in a cup holder on a treadmill or in your car, this 32 oz. size is a great option. It comes in a ton of colors and it has 5,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Enjoy a Bike Ride From Your Living Room
XTERRA Fitness FB350 Folding Exercise Bike
If you can't tell by now, I'm all about looking for ways to work out without turning my TV off. Put this bike in front of your television to get your cardio on, but don't worry about this being a total eyesore in your living room. This one folds up for easy storage. Another aspect of this bike's design that I love is the supportive back. It feels like I'm just sitting in a chair while I pedal instead of riding a bike.
This bike has 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Punch Out Your Frustrations
Protocol Punching Bag with Stand With Adjustable Height- Plus Boxing Gloves
When in doubt, punch it out. This inflatable punching bag is freestanding. It comes with an inflatable pump and gloves. This is easy to set up and store when you're not using it. It's a fun activity to work up a sweat and a constructive way to channel any frustrations you may have.
This product has 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Make the Most of Your Workout
GYMB Resistance Band Set- Non Slip Cloth Exercise Bands
If you're already squatting and doing pushups, maximize your time by wearing some resistance bands. These are great because of the material. They don't bunch up and fold over like the rubber ones. These sets come in two color combinations and it has 23,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Prioritize Your Relaxation
Aerlang Massage Gun for Deep Tissue, Back, Neck, and Muscle Relief
Believe it or not, recovery time in between workouts is important to achieving your fitness goals. Don't let sore muscles get you down. This massage gun is a great way to work out those pains and relax. It is easy-to-use, lightweight, and quiet. It has 20 speeds, comes with six massage heads, and a convenient carrying case. This massage therapy gun has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager
This is the indulgence that your tired feet need. This shiatsu foot massager has soothing heat, deep kneading therapy, and air compression. This is what you need to relax and unwind after a long day on your feet or a tough workout.
Amazon has this in three colorways and the massager has 7,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more great activewear, check out these budget-friendly picks from Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.