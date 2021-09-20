How The Bachelor Alum Matt James Convinced Me to Try Running

E!: Tell me about preparing for the marathon. I'm not nearly as athletic as you and I just can't imagine doing this. I feel like that's an everyday effort.

MJ: Actually, the point you just made about being athletic, I get where you're coming from, but hear me out. I don't know if you've had a chance to go to a marathon, but the first marathon I went to was the one that I ran, and that was two years ago in Chicago. And, I realized there is no 'perfect' runner. Honestly, a runner looks like everybody else. Everyone who ran the marathon didn't look like they had been sculpted to run marathons, you know. It was the elderly, it was younger men and women, it was older men, every body type. Every type of person that you think makes up the country was out and running.

When the actual marathon day comes and it's one of the coolest environments. There's so much energy everyone's cheering everybody on and it feels like everyone's on the same team and looks like everybody. You look like someone that passed me a couple times. I'm dead serious. Yes, it seems daunting for someone who hasn't done it, but if you go out there and put the miles in, it's the training that is the hardest part. Running the actual race is fun because you've got everyone encouraging you telling you "go" and "you got it." You can do this.

E!: Have you changed anything about your diet or workouts in preparation for the race?

MJ: As long as my diet is in order, everything else kind of falls in line. My diet has changed for the better. I'm a big smoothie guy. I have smoothies every single morning. I feel like I did it out of convenience at first and I like the way they taste, obviously, but then it's just an easy way to get all my nutrients. It's kind of gimmicky at first honestly but when I found the Bulletproof Complete Daily Energy Protein that I put in my shake it become a game changer. There are a million different proteins out there, you can just find the best one for you. For me, I just know how many options there are out there. I just need something that is easy and once I find something I like I'm going to stick with it.

E! Are you training with anybody? Or are you doing your own regimen to prepare?

I've been using Andi Dorfman's running app, Andorfins.

I'm not in a city enough to join a running group or club and commit to that training with them. Through her app, I can do it at my own leisure, and wherever I'm at California, Florida, New York, like I just follow my training on her app, and it's been great, just because I know Andi and it's fun seeing her give instructions on what we should be doing. And it's cool cool because usually I do it with Tyler, but we're kind of on different schedules right now.

For me it's all about the platforms and the people who focus on community. You want to be a part of something. And even when I'm training on on the app, I feel that I am a part of that community, because it's been a very fun training regimen, and the workouts that she's curated are great, and it keeps me honest with myself.

