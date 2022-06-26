These $20 Travel-Friendly Personal Blenders Have Over 19,000 Five-Star Reviews on Amazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!
When it's 100 degrees in the middle of a summer afternoon, there's nothing more refreshing than a delicious smoothie. While you can go out for a smoothie run and spend about $6 to $8 on your go-toorder, why not invest in a solid blender that can save you a ton of money in the long run? The good news is, buying a blender doesn't have to break the bank, especially if you're only making smoothies for yourself. We found a personal blender on Amazon that comes highly recommended by shoppers, and is pretty budget-friendly at just $20.
The Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender is perfect for anyone who wants a no-fuss option they can use daily. It's the perfect option for someone who lives alone or has a smaller kitchen space. The best part is, it was designed to be travel-friendly and even features a blender jar that doubles as a travel cup. In fact, numerous Amazon reviewers said they've brought this along during their trips and were able to have their daily smoothies or shakes with no issues. It's truly a summer essential.
To learn more and to snag one for yourself, check out the below.
Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender
This personal blender from Hamilton Beach is sleek, compact, lightweight and travel-friendly. The blender jar doubles as a travel cup, so you can make your smoothie in the jar, put the provided lid on and go. The blender itself features easy one-touch blending and it's super easy to clean. There are several colors to choose from including blue and white. The blue blender will score you the best deal.
Wonder what your fellow Amazon shoppers think? Check out the following reviews.
"I truly love this blender!!! Used to spend $6 to $7 on smoothies, not to mention having to be out and about in order to get one. I literally dump all my ingredients for the smoothie into this blender and hit the button. In 30 seconds, I have a delicious smoothie. I'm honestly amazed."
"I've only had this for two days. I have used this on both days and I am impressed! Actually, I am in love. I blend ice, OJ, spinach, banana, frozen berries, shredded carrots, and collagen powder. I have had no clumps and no issues! It's just me in my household, so this is perfect. It's also the perfect size and perfect for drinking right out of the blender. The blades stay in the cup, which I thought was weird at first, but it doesn't bother me. Probably the best thing i've ever gotten on Amazon! And what a great investment for myself at only 20 dollars. If you're hesitating, just buy it!"
"This was the perfect blender for me. I have limited kitchen counter space and wanted something small and not too expensive just to make smoothies during the summer months. This was a godsend. It fits neatly between the coffee maker and toaster, and I've been happily making smoothies for several months. So glad I got it!"
"I really love this little blender! So easy to use and clean. Perfect for individual smoothies and nutritional drinks. It's light so I would never try to crush ice in it or anything super hard or dense. It is the perfect choice for anything else and has made life mush easier in the mornings!"
"This little blender is so great, I can't believe the power it has for such a small size."
"This little blender works absolutely perfect! I can make quick personal sized smoothies in just minutes without fuss. it cleans well and has a lid that can be used as a drink lid. Just awesome."
