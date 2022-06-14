Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know to Get the Best Discounts

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all expect some major savings in honor of holidays like Fourth of July and Father's Day every year. Additionally, sales themselves have become a sought-after event, equivalent to a holiday. From Black Friday and Cyber Monday, smart shoppers have a lot to look forward to. Another one of those big days is Amazon Prime Day, the annual sale that Amazon has created for Amazon Prime subscribers.
This year, the sale takes place on two days, which have not officially been announced. However, as we know some exact dates, we'll let you know to throw them on your calendar. It's fair to expect Amazon Prime Day at some point in July 2022.
Why is Prime Day such a big deal? Keep on reading to find out more
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a two-day sale for Amazon Prime subscribers. There are unbeatable deals across all product categories from electronics to home decor to clothes. New and existing Amazon Prime subscribers can take advantage of these sale prices. Plus, you get free Prime Shipping, with no minimum purchase required.
How do you become an Amazon Prime member?
Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month, which gives shoppers fast and free delivery on Amazon Prime purchases in addition to other services, such as streaming movies and TV shows. If you're not currently a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial.
When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?
There hasn't been an official announcement yet, but you can expect to get these great deals in July 2022. We will share updates as soon as those dates are announced.
What will be on sale during Amazon Prime Day?
We will know more when the sale starts, but there are already some great early deals that you can shop now.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 Early Deals
Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV- Fire TV
This TV has a voice remote with Alexa technology, which makes TV-watching easier than ever before. It's simple to launch apps, search for shows, and even control your smart home devices. If you're looking for a television with a great picture at an incredible value, this a great choice.
This TV has 19,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Cooling, Luxury Gel Pillow for Back, Stomach or Side Sleepers
These cooling pillows are just what you need for a refreshing, comfortable night's sleep. This two-piece set has 130,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Multi-Use Concealer
This bestselling $7 concealer has 99,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It's great for concealing, color correcting, and contouring. You can do so much with this super affordable, top-rated concealer.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This 4-in-1 chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease.
Click here to read more about why we think this is a must-have kitchen gadget and to check out some of the 30,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Secura Electric Wine Opener, Automatic Electric Wine Bottle Corkscrew Opener with Foil Cutter, Rechargeable (Stainless Steel)
This $21 electric, cordless wine opener has 24,600+ 5-star amazon reviews & it's so easy to use. Never struggle to open a bottle of wine ever again. This electric, cordless wine opener is a total game-changer. Read more about it here.
Will other stores have discounts during Amazon Prime Day?
Every year, there are competitor sales from some of our favorite stores. Last year, there were amazing deals from Wayfair, Walmart, Target, QVC, and more great stores. We will keep you updated on all of the best deals, so you can secure the most savings this summer.
