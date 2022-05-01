Real Housewives of Atlanta Stars' Beauty Products: 73 Picks From Kandi Burruss and More

Kenya Moore explained, "You need to take care of your hair. Your hair will get dry and brittle if you neglect it. If it's dry and brittle, it will break off. We want to keep that hair moisturized and keep it growing. We want to retain the length."

"I get my hair done a lot and my hair had started to break off. You always want to start with an incredibly shampoo. My shampoo has no sulfates, phosphates, mineral oils, silicones, or parabens. Those are the ingredients that can damage your hair or coat your hair and blocks products from treating your hair. Gently cleanse your hair with this. It's going to get your hair back on track and healthy. It will help you maintain that length that you love."

An Amazon shopper said, "Growth Hair shampoo has been the best I have ever used!!! My hair was so soft, manageable, smelled really good and my scalp was clean. NO TANGLING OR DRYNESS!!! I LOVE this shampoo!! Simply the Best !!!" Another wrote, "I swear my hair thickened after one use."