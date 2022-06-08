Julie Andrews Reveals the Fate of Princess Diaries 3

Watch : Garry Marshall Talks "The Princess Diaries" in 2001

Julie Andrews is ready to wave goodbye to Queen Clarisse Renaldi for good.

Though fans have been patiently waiting for a third Princess Diaries movie, the legendary actress believes the rumored royal follow-up will most likely never happen.

"I think it would be too late to do it now," she shared with The Hollywood Reporter on June 8. "There was talk of a sequel many, many years ago. But I don't think it ever came to pass."

Acknowledging that the director of the first two films, Garry Marshall, died in 2016, Andrews added, "And Garry then did leave us."

"[For] especially me, it's too far down the line now to go back to it," the 86-year-old said. "It's a lovely thought, but I don't think it would probably be possible."

Previously, Anne Hathaway, who had her breakout role in 2001's The Princess Diaries, confirmed there was "a script for the third movie" during an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.