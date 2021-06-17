What The Princess Diaries' Heather Matarazzo Really Thinks of Her Character Lilly

Watch : Mandy Moore & Anne Hatheway's "Princess Diaries" Interviews: E! News Rewind

Her cable show may have only reached 12 people, but The Princess Diaries' Lilly Moscovitz still has millions of fans questioning her jealous attitude 20 years later.

In fact, even Heather Matarazzo—who played Mia Thermopolis' BFF—has some thoughts on her character's treatment of the newly crowned Princess of Genovia.

"I know for me, that the opinions and feelings that I had when I was a teenager are not the same feelings and opinions I have as an adult," she explained in a recent TikTok. "And the thing that I love about Lilly is that she was self-aware enough to recognize when she was in the wrong, which is not something I can say for many adults. She very clearly said that she needed an attitude adjustment. And I think the truth is that she was afraid of losing her best friend. She was afraid that her new 'status' was going to change her."