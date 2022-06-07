Selena Gomez Shares Affordable Drugstore Beauty Finds

We included these products chosen by Selena Gomez because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Selena Gomez's makeup brand Rare Beauty is a personal favorite. In a sea of celebrity-owned beauty lines, these products truly stand out, but they aren't the only items in the star's beauty routine. She recently did a drugstore beauty product haul that she described as "super affordable and works." She didn't give any additional insights in her TikTok video, but I did an investigation so you don't have to. I hit pause, took screenshots, and found all the products in her easy-to-do routine.
A complicated skincare routine sounds luxurious and all, but who has the time for that? Selena's video included five products, which is something I can get on board with. Let's break down Selena's drugstore beauty finds.
Face Mask
Urban Hydration Skincare, Bright & Balanced Aloe Vera Leaf Facial Gel Mask
Selena started her haul with this gel face mask, which the brand claims is great to "detox and smooth" the skin in addition to combating acne and dark spots. According to Urban Hydration, this mask is safe for eczema-prone skin and those who have psoriasis.
A Bed Bath & Beyond shopper raved, "Best mask I have used! I have used this face mask for about a month. You spread a thin layer on your face and 15 minutes later wipe off with a damp cloth. So easy! I use it twice a week. My face feels so soft and smooth. The aloe is so nice and cool. Love it!!"
Facial Cleanser/ Makeup Remover
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Gel Facial Cleanser & Makeup Remover Face Wash for Sensitive Skin
This cleanser locks in hydration for up to 24 hours, according to the brand, leaving your skin feeling super soft. Selena used the travel-size version of this cleanser in her TikTok. The gel lathers up to wash away dirt, oil, and makeup without stripping essential oils from your skin. Amazon also has an unscented version.
This cleanser has 15,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "This stuff works great. It's gentle on my face and leaves my skin soft. I've tried just about everything for the lines under my eyes and forehead. Nothing worked. It's about 2 weeks now and the lines are almost gone. I wash my face with the hydro boost cleansing gel and put on a little hydro boost gel cream for extra dry skin right after. What a difference. My face feels moisturized and fresh."
Facial Toner
Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner
Selena used her washcloth to apply this alcohol-free toner to her face. You can also do this with a cotton ball or a reusable pad. The Vichy Pureté Thermale Perfecting Facial Toner removes residue from the skin as it moisturizes and refreshes, according to the brand.
An Amazon shopper shared, "As an adult who never had any acne as a teen or in my early 20s, I now currently deal with very sensitive, acne prone skin which is very frustrating! Trying to find a product that doesn't make my skin break out and actually helps hydrate and cleanse my skin is challenging. This product has exceeded my expectations! It smells wonderful... it helps keep my face hydrated but doesnt make me immediately greasy like other products I have tried... I have been using this product for a few weeks now and so far so good!"
Eye Cream
Caudalie Resveratrol Lift Firming Eye Gel-Cream
The eye cream that Selena tried has 15.8K+ "Loves" from Sephora shoppers. This lightweight cream addresses signs of aging including fine lines/wrinkles, loss of elasticity and firmness, and puffiness, according to the brand.
A Sephora shopper gushed, "This eye cream is my new favorite! It is absolutely brightening and gives your eyes a youthful glow. After using for less than a week, I have noticed a major improvement in my dark circles and eye wrinkles. It is a lovely texture, does NOT feel heavy and sits super well under makeup. My forever go to."
Brightening Serum
Neutrogena Bright Boost Illuminating Face Serum with Neoglucosamine & Turmeric Extract for Even Skin Tone, Resurfacing Serum for Face to Reduce Dark Spots & Hyperpigmentation
Put 4-5 drops of this brightening serum in your hand. Then, gently massage it into the skin. Neutrogena claims that this serum improves skin tone, texture, and clarity with regular use. It can also reduce the appearance of dark spots and hyperpigmentation, according to the brand.
A Neutrogena shopper said, "I was new to serums when I started using this and I didn't have a lot of money to spend on skin products. I tried it and now I can't imagine life without it! I love the way it makes my face feel and it really does brighten my skin. I use it in the morning with some sunscreen or moisturizer."
Washcloths
Hiphop Panda Bamboo Baby Washcloths- Set of 6
Selena didn't specify if her pink washcloth was one of her drugstore finds, but it happens to look just like the washcloths that I have used for years, which I adore. So, I threw them in as a bonus find. They're affordable, soft, and gentle on my super sensitive skin.
These come in seven colors and they have 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more Selena Gomez-inspired shopping, she, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts, Lucy Hale, Taylor Swift, and Vanessa Hudgens all have this Free People jacket.