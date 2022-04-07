Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Have Been Spotted In This Free People Jacket

If this Free People jacket looks familiar, you've probably seen it on Hilary Duff, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Emma Roberts, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens, and more of your favorite stars.

E-comm: Free People Jacket

A lot of the time, celebrities are only photographed in an outfit one time. The pictures circulate all over the internet and then we never see the ensemble again. Some of those looks live rent-free in our minds forever. And then, there are others that we eventually forget about. One piece that I have seen continually for years on my favorite celebrities is the Free People Dolman Jacket. Swifties may recognize that quilted jacket in yellow from Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Netflix documentary.

Taylor's bestie Selena Gomez wore the longer version of the coat in beige while she was on set filming Only Murders in the Building. Hilary Duff has been photographed rocking the look in tan. Emma Roberts shared a photo of herself wearing the yellow jacket. Vanessa Hudgens posted a video wearing the Dolman jacket in olive green. Lucy Hale was spotted in the light blue jacket.

To learn more about this jacket, keep on scrolling. And, yes, there are some budget-friendly alternatives for anyone who wants that celeb-inspired look at a different price point.

It Girls Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Kylie Jenner, & Bella Hadid Prove Nike Air Force 1's Are Timeless

Free People Dolman Jacket

This comfortable quilted jacket is the ideal "throw-on-and-go" look. It has a relaxed, slouchy fit, which makes it ideal for layering. It's available in 10 colors.

A Free People shopper said, "Like wearing a blanket but still very cute and gets lots of compliments." Another fan of the look raved, "I love the Dolman Jackets so much- I own four."

$198
Free People
$198
Nordstrom
$198
Bloomingdale's

Forever 21 Quilted Zip-Up Jacket

This is a dead ringer for that quilted jacket, right? It's just $50 with 12 color options to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. A fan of this jacket raved, "I have the tan color and I get SO MANY compliments on this jacket! It is super soft, comfortable, washes well and goes with most any outfit. I am getting ready to buy another one in a different color!"

Another said, "This is a literal dupe to the Free People jacket that's $200. The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in 3 colors! The dark gray, brown and the dusty pink. The online pictures don't do justice for the colors they are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect! I am 5'6, 155 lbs and larger chest DD and I ordered a medium and I love the fit!"

$50
Forever 21

Free People Dolman Quilted Vegan Jacket

This version of the jacket is made from vegan leather. This also comes in black.

A fan of the jacket said, "Ok I totally understand the hype! I love it. It's so soft it's unreal. I'm very glad I bought this! If you're on the fence, I say go for it. Totally worth it. It's a little big, slightly long on my arms, but it looks adorable with rolled sleeves and I couldn't be happier with it. And it is very warm, you won't go cold while wearing this."

$198
Free People

Free People Dolman Quilted Denim Jacket

This quilted look is a cozy update on your classic denim jacket. A reviewer said, "What can I say that hasn't been already said? It's a cute jacket that goes with any day time look. Fashionable without sacrificing comfort. It runs on the bigger size but it's still nice for that oversize look."

$198
Free People

If you're looking for more celebrity-inspired shopping, Reese Witherspoon, Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Joe Jonas, and more celebs have been spotted in these Reebok sneakers.

