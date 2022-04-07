Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Have Been Spotted In This Free People Jacket

We included this product shared by these celebrities because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A lot of the time, celebrities are only photographed in an outfit one time. The pictures circulate all over the internet and then we never see the ensemble again. Some of those looks live rent-free in our minds forever. And then, there are others that we eventually forget about. One piece that I have seen continually for years on my favorite celebrities is the Free People Dolman Jacket. Swifties may recognize that quilted jacket in yellow from Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Netflix documentary.
Taylor's bestie Selena Gomez wore the longer version of the coat in beige while she was on set filming Only Murders in the Building. Hilary Duff has been photographed rocking the look in tan. Emma Roberts shared a photo of herself wearing the yellow jacket. Vanessa Hudgens posted a video wearing the Dolman jacket in olive green. Lucy Hale was spotted in the light blue jacket.
To learn more about this jacket, keep on scrolling. And, yes, there are some budget-friendly alternatives for anyone who wants that celeb-inspired look at a different price point.
Free People Dolman Jacket
This comfortable quilted jacket is the ideal "throw-on-and-go" look. It has a relaxed, slouchy fit, which makes it ideal for layering. It's available in 10 colors.
A Free People shopper said, "Like wearing a blanket but still very cute and gets lots of compliments." Another fan of the look raved, "I love the Dolman Jackets so much- I own four."
Forever 21 Quilted Zip-Up Jacket
This is a dead ringer for that quilted jacket, right? It's just $50 with 12 color options to choose from with sizes ranging from XS to 3X. A fan of this jacket raved, "I have the tan color and I get SO MANY compliments on this jacket! It is super soft, comfortable, washes well and goes with most any outfit. I am getting ready to buy another one in a different color!"
Another said, "This is a literal dupe to the Free People jacket that's $200. The material is amazing. It is thicker and heavier than I expected but I totally love that! I loved it so much I bought it in 3 colors! The dark gray, brown and the dusty pink. The online pictures don't do justice for the colors they are much more vibrant in person! The fit is oversized and perfect! I am 5'6, 155 lbs and larger chest DD and I ordered a medium and I love the fit!"
Free People Dolman Quilted Vegan Jacket
This version of the jacket is made from vegan leather. This also comes in black.
A fan of the jacket said, "Ok I totally understand the hype! I love it. It's so soft it's unreal. I'm very glad I bought this! If you're on the fence, I say go for it. Totally worth it. It's a little big, slightly long on my arms, but it looks adorable with rolled sleeves and I couldn't be happier with it. And it is very warm, you won't go cold while wearing this."
Free People Dolman Quilted Denim Jacket
This quilted look is a cozy update on your classic denim jacket. A reviewer said, "What can I say that hasn't been already said? It's a cute jacket that goes with any day time look. Fashionable without sacrificing comfort. It runs on the bigger size but it's still nice for that oversize look."
