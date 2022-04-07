Selena Gomez, Hilary Duff, Emma Roberts & More Celebs Have Been Spotted In This Free People Jacket

We included this product shared by these celebrities because we think you'll like it at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A lot of the time, celebrities are only photographed in an outfit one time. The pictures circulate all over the internet and then we never see the ensemble again. Some of those looks live rent-free in our minds forever. And then, there are others that we eventually forget about. One piece that I have seen continually for years on my favorite celebrities is the Free People Dolman Jacket. Swifties may recognize that quilted jacket in yellow from Taylor Swift's Miss Americana Netflix documentary.

Taylor's bestie Selena Gomez wore the longer version of the coat in beige while she was on set filming Only Murders in the Building. Hilary Duff has been photographed rocking the look in tan. Emma Roberts shared a photo of herself wearing the yellow jacket. Vanessa Hudgens posted a video wearing the Dolman jacket in olive green. Lucy Hale was spotted in the light blue jacket.

To learn more about this jacket, keep on scrolling. And, yes, there are some budget-friendly alternatives for anyone who wants that celeb-inspired look at a different price point.