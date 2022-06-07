Get 2 Clinique Makeup Removing Cleansing Balms for the Price of One Before This Deal Sells Out

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
I spend so much money on long-lasting, sweat-proof makeup, and then I get home after a long day (or night) and it's such a chore to take it all off. I don't want to spend my entire night scrubbing makeup off my face. I just want to get to bed as soon as possible. That's why a good makeup remover is so essential as step zero of your nighttime skincare routine.
If you want to make that regimen way easier, I suggest checking out the Clinique Take the Day off Cleansing Balm. It's a super lightweight, non-irritating makeup remover that takes makeup off super quickly with very minimal effort. Once you start using this, you'll never go back to whatever you were doing before.
This is the perfect opportunity to stock up. Right now, QVC has a bundle with two Clinique Cleansing Balms for just $34. If you bought those individually, it would cost you twice as much. Get them both. You won't regret it. You can even give one away to a friend, but once you start using this stuff, you'll probably want to keep both for yourself.
Clinique Take the Day off Cleansing Balm Duo
Here's the key to using a cleansing balm: apply it on dry skin. Just massage it all over your face using your finger tips, then after that you can add some water to watch the makeup and dirt melt off without any harsh scrubbing.
It may feel counterintuitive not to go for the water right away when washing your makeup off, but trust me, this is so much easier.
If you want a little more convincing before you shop, check out these rave reviews from QVC customers.
Clinique Take the Day off Cleansing Balm Reviews
A shopper declared, "I LOVE this product. You only need to use a tiny amount and it instantly melts away makeup, oil and sunscreen once it touches your skin. I use it before cleansing and noticed a huge improvement in the overall health of my skin."
Another said, "This is the best makeup remover. While I don't wear full face of makeup every day, when I do, this is my go-to remover before washing my face. I was so happy to receive it as a sample; then purchased the large size. My daughter loves it too."
A QVC customer reviewed, "The best cleansing balm, it melts makeup so fast and makes skin so smooth."
"I have dry and sensitive skin. I use the balm every night and it does the job very well without drying my skin. I will recommend," a fan of the product shared.
A shopper explained, "Using Take the day off cleansing balm is a great experience. My skin is super clean, I don't have to use cotton balls or anything harsh on my skin. The balm removes everything and my face is super clean after using it. The sensation during the application is delightful and my face skin is great after, is not oily or dry is just refreshed... I always avoided the make up removers because it felt like I was always hurting my skin while using the product. But I definitely will keep using the balm."
Someone else wrote, "Very gentle makeup remover. It removes makeup really well and removes even mascara!!"
Another person said, "I have used a number of different types of makeup removers and this is the best makeup remover! Currently, I am using my third one and will keep using more. I am impressed this cleansing as it removes makeup quickly and clean my skin very well."
