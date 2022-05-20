Gabby and Rachel Shop for Husbands in First Bachelorette Trailer

We're seeing double in this trailer for the unprecedented 16th season of The Bachelorette. See how dual Bachelorettes Gabby and Rachel are teasing their big journey.

By Daniel Trainor May 20, 2022 11:46 PMTags
TVThe BacheloretteCelebritiesBachelor Nation
Watch: "The Bachelor": Gabby's Grandpa Has SURPRISING Reaction

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have turned into a couple of Mean Girls

In the trailer for the 16th season of The Bachelorette, in which Gabby and Rachel will both act as Bachelorettes in a franchise first, the two friends channel Rachel McAdams as Regina George from the classic 2004 movie.

"Get in loser, we're going shopping," Rachel says, mimicking Regina's iconic "Get in loser, we're going shopping" line.

"For a husband," Gabby jokingly responds. 

In the trailer, which features Lizzo's "Water Me," Gabby and Rachel are seen wearing matching rose-patterned dresses while loading luggage into a car with a license plate that reads "BFFs."

As Gabby and Rachel toss flowers in the air, the tagline "Two best friends. One unbelievable journey. This season it's petal to the metal." splashes across the screen.

We love a good flower pun.

The trailer was posted on Instagram, where new Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer commented: "I'm coming along (I'm hiding in the trunk…)"

photos
The Bachelorette Season 19: Meet the Potential Suitors

When it was announced that Gabby and Rachel would be taking on Bachelorette duties together during The Bachelor finale on March 15, both women heaped praise on one another.

"I'm so happy for her," Rachel said about Gabby. "This is insane and I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together."

Gabby, who formed a real bond with Rachel throughout the chaos of Clayton Echard's season, felt similarly. 

"I'm a girl's girl, through and through," she said. "Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for!"

Trending Stories

1

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

2

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker

3

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Family Needs Have “Taken a Toll” on Her

Watch it all go down when the 16th season of The Bachelorette premieres July 11 on ABC.

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Every Photo From Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Wedding Weekend

2

Kendall Jenner Wears Sheer Skirt for Date Night With Devin Booker

3

Bruce Willis’ Wife Emma Says Family Needs Have “Taken a Toll” on Her

4

See Travis Barker's Home Where He Spends Time With Kourtney Kardashian

5

Becca Tilley Confirms Romance With Hayley Kiyoko After Music Video