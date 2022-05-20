Gabby and Rachel Shop for Husbands in First Bachelorette Trailer

Watch : "The Bachelor": Gabby's Grandpa Has SURPRISING Reaction

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia have turned into a couple of Mean Girls.

In the trailer for the 16th season of The Bachelorette, in which Gabby and Rachel will both act as Bachelorettes in a franchise first, the two friends channel Rachel McAdams as Regina George from the classic 2004 movie.

"Get in loser, we're going shopping," Rachel says, mimicking Regina's iconic "Get in loser, we're going shopping" line.

"For a husband," Gabby jokingly responds.

In the trailer, which features Lizzo's "Water Me," Gabby and Rachel are seen wearing matching rose-patterned dresses while loading luggage into a car with a license plate that reads "BFFs."

As Gabby and Rachel toss flowers in the air, the tagline "Two best friends. One unbelievable journey. This season it's petal to the metal." splashes across the screen.

We love a good flower pun.

The trailer was posted on Instagram, where new Bachelorette host Jesse Palmer commented: "I'm coming along (I'm hiding in the trunk…)"