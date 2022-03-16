Rachel Recchia Reveals Her Current Feelings for Clayton Echard After Tearful Bachelor Breakup

Watch : "The Bachelor" Women Talk "Bachelorette" Opportunity

Hindsight is always 20/20, especially on The Bachelor.

The March 15 episode was a tough night for Rachel Recchia, who was forced to re-live her rollercoaster of an experience on the show after failing to get a rose from Clayton Echard.

"I think the hardest part for me watching this back is knowing how in love with him I was," she told host Jesse Palmer. "Watching these last few episodes, I didn't know what was going on behind the scenes, I feel like I was watching somebody get completely blindsided."

Rachel was in the thick of a mess made by Clayton, after he confessed feelings for and slept with both Rachel and finalist Gabby Windey before his fantasy suite date with Susie.

She was upset about the way Clayton treated her, but also in the way he treated Gabby.

"To see the complete disrespect to both me and Gabby, in the sense that he couldn't even break up with us separately?" she argued. "For me, he broke my heart at the Rose Ceremony and I kept going because he never gave me a reason to believe it wasn't me. Then he broke my heart for a second time."