The Casting for The Bachelorette Season 19 Is Surprising for Several Reasons

It was the shockwave felt 'round Bachelor Nation.

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey are both ready to hand out the roses.

During part two of The Bachelor's finale on March 15, aptly titled After the Final Rose, Rachel and Gabby were both named leading ladies for season 19 of The Bachelorette. It's the first time in the show's history that two contestants will be the face of the show for an entire season. (Kaitlyn Bristowe briefly had a co-lead, named Britt Nilsson, back in season 11.)

Host Jesse Palmer shared the good news, telling Bachelor Nation, "This decision was the hardest we've ever had to make."

Jesse revealed that the pair's friendship during season 26 of The Bachelor helped form the decision, noting, "Watching you both support each other in Iceland, and also how you have tonight, that was really the big reason why we decided to give you both a shot."

When asked about her feelings, Rachel turned the attention to Gabby.

"I'm so happy for her," she exclaimed. "This is insane and I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together."

Similarly, Gabby was thrilled about the unprecedented journey ahead. "I'm a girl's girl, through and through," she said. "Having a friend by my side is the best thing I could ask for!"