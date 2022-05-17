Wells Adams to Return to Paradise Alongside Bachelor Host Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer is going to be sipping piña coladas on the beach this summer—when he's not hosting Bachelor in Paradise, that is.
ABC confirmed on May 17 that The Bachelor star—who hosted the most recent season of The Bachelor—will host season eight of Bachelor in Paradise, tweeting a photo of him and bartender Wells Adams at the network's upfronts. This summer, the duo will head to Playa Escondida in Sayulita, Mexico, where the show has been filmed since season two.
Following the announcement, Bachelor executive Rob Mills tweeted, "Please welcome @JessePalmerTV to Paradise! All ideas for his intro during the opening credits welcome!"
The cast for the upcoming season will be announced at a later date.
ABC hinted that popular Bachelor alums will return to the beach, teasing in the season eight description, "Breakout fan favorites from The Bachelor franchise are back and ready for a second (or third) chance at finding love. They may have left their respective seasons brokenhearted, but now they have the opportunity to travel to a romantic paradise in hopes of turning a potential summer fling into the real thing."
This will be Palmer's first time hosting the Bachelor spin-off. Lil Jon, Titus Burgess, Lance Bass and David Spade filled in for former host Chris Harrison in season seven.
In another first for the franchise, Bachelor in Paradise will air on Mondays and Tuesdays this fall, taking over Dancing With the Stars' slot after the competition series was moved to Disney+.
Bachelor in Paradise traditionally aired during the summer, but The Bachelorette's upcoming season 19, starring Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, premieres in July. The two ladies will concurrently serve as leads, yet another historic moment for the dating show.
Fans can see Gabby and Rachel's search for love when The Bachelorette premieres July 11.