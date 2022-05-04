Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Outfit

She's all that.
In the wake of her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, Addison Rae isn't done showing off her must-see looks from fashion's biggest night out. On May 4, alongside a few photos of herself wearing an all-black see-through Michael Kors gown, Addison captioned her Instagram pics, "I just want Billie Eilish to judge me." The 21-year-old's caption is in reference to Billie telling Emma Chamberlain during Vogue's livestream of the gala that she "loves to judge."
Addison's head-turning after-party look included a high neckline with an asymmetrical opening across the chest and high slit. She paired her flowing dress with black open-tee heels and a chrome-colored clutch.
In case you missed it, as far as the star-studded evening went, the He's All That alum graced the red carpet also wearing a Michael Kors dress, which included a similar halter neckline and open back. The influencer's dress for the star-studded night (which included thousands of tiny mirrors) literally reflected this year's theme of "Gilded Glamour."
But Addison wasn't the only one stepping out in unforgettable fashion on the first Monday in May.
