Miss Kentucky Elle Smith Crowned Miss USA 2021

Watch : 5 Things to Know About the New Miss USA Asya Branch

The winner of the 2021 Miss USA pageant has officially been crowned.

Miss Kentucky Elle Smith took home the title during the Nov. 29 competition at the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa, Okla. Miss North Dakota Caitlyn Vogel was named the runner-up, followed by Miss Florida Ashley Carino and Miss Illinois Sydni Bennett.

After receiving the honor, Smith received the Mouawad Miss USA Power of Positivity Crown. According to the jeweler, the crown is crafted in 18-karat gold and set with white diamonds, featuring motifs of petals, leaves and vines. It also includes rubies, blue tanzanite gemstones, and blue sapphires. The jewel tones and star motifs throughout the design, the company notes, give a nod to the United States flag.

Smith, who is a journalist at WHAS11 News in Louisville, succeeds Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch. This December, Smith will compete in the Miss Universe pageant in Israel. Andrea Meza currently holds the title of Miss Universe.