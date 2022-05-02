Emma Chamberlain Debuts Platinum Blonde Hair at 2022 Met Gala

Watch : BEST Met Gala Looks of All Time: Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya & More!

Do blondes really have more fun at the Met Gala? Ask Emma Chamberlain.

The social media star had the crowd doing a double take when she showed up to the 2022 event on May 2 with a platinum blonde bob hairstyle.

Along with her shocking new 'do, Emma wowed on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC wearing a custom two-piece look by Louis Vuitton, which included a yellow, puff-sleeve crop top and tiara. The 21-year-old, who is an ambassador for the French fashion house, was perfectly on theme for the Met's "Gilded Glamour," dress code—which takes inspiration from New York's Gilded Age, the period between 1870 and 1890.

Emma made her Met Gala debut in September, walking the red carpet in yet another custom Louis Vuitton ensemble. Her glitzy gold gown in 2021 featured a dramatic asymmetrical hem, fun cutouts and a deep plunging neckline.