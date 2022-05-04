WATCH LIVE

Johnny Depp Defamation Trial

Addison Rae Leaves Little to the Imagination in Barely-There Outfit

Just two days after attending the 2022 Met Gala, Addison Rae is sharing a fresh look at the all-black risqué outfit she slipped into for an after-party. See the influencer's ensemble below.

By Kisha Forde May 04, 2022 6:43 PMTags
FashionMet GalaCelebritiesAddison Rae
Watch: Addison Rae and Omer Fedi - Grammys 2022 E! Glambot

She's all that.
 
In the wake of her appearance at the 2022 Met Gala, Addison Rae isn't done showing off her must-see looks from fashion's biggest night out. On May 4, alongside a few photos of herself wearing an all-black see-through Michael Kors gown, Addison captioned her Instagram pics, "I just want Billie Eilish to judge me." The 21-year-old's caption is in reference to Billie telling Emma Chamberlain during Vogue's livestream of the gala that she "loves to judge."
 
Addison's head-turning after-party look included a high neckline with an asymmetrical opening across the chest and high slit. She paired her flowing dress with black open-tee heels and a chrome-colored clutch.
 
In case you missed it, as far as the star-studded evening went, the He's All That alum graced the red carpet also wearing a Michael Kors dress, which included a similar halter neckline and open back. The influencer's dress for the star-studded night (which included thousands of tiny mirrors) literally reflected this year's theme of "Gilded Glamour."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Addison Rae's BFF Pics

But Addison wasn't the only one stepping out in unforgettable fashion on the first Monday in May.

PapCulture / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Kim Cattrall Reveals the Plot That Made Her Walk Away from SATC

2

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala

For more pics of the stars from the after-parties, keep reading:

A DAY LIVING/TYRELL GITTENS for Combs Enterprises
Winnie Harlow

The model has a blast at the official MET Gala afterparty at Casa Cipriani where guest toasted with DeLeón Tequila and CÎROC Ultra-Premium Vodka.

Backgrid
Blake Lively

Hey, Upper East Siders. It looks like Lively made a bit of a wardrobe change for her appearance at a Met Gala after-party. After co-hosting the ball in a jaw-dropping Versace gown, the actress was spotted in this red showstopper.

WavyPeter / SplashNews.com
Cardi B

The rapper, who wore Versace on the Met Ball red carpet, was living her best life while hosting her after-party with Playboy at the Standard.

Diggzy/Jesal/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson

Instead of attending a big bash, the SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live star (wearing Lahgo) grabbed some pizza and donuts.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Billie Eilish

The Grammy winner, who wore a Gucci gown on the red carpet, looked happier than ever at the after-party at The Standard.

Backgrid
Bella Hadid

After hitting the red carpet in custom Burberry, the supermodel slipped into another sizzling number for the after-party at the New York club Zero Bond.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
Olivia Rodrigo

Instead of giving fashion lovers deja vu and rewearing her purple Versace dress, the singer changed things up and sported a pink ensemble to the after-party at Zero Bond.

Backgrid
Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian

After rocking Thom Browne on the red carpet, Kravis kept the good times (and fashionable looks) going at the after-party.

Backgrid
Megan Thee Stallion

Don't stop these fierce ensembles, Megan Thee Stallion! The rapper changed out of her marvelous Moschino gown and into a black leather look for the after-party.

Backgrid
Kendall Jenner

Bible: The supermodel, who wore a black Prada gown on the red carpet, continued to slay as she left the after-party at Zero Bond in this sheer, lace stunner. 

Vincenzo Dimino
SZA

SZA took the mic at the Instagram Met Gala after-party. 

Vincenzo Dimino
Avani

Avani repped creators at Instagram's bash, held at the James B. Duke House.

Vincenzo Dimino
Kate Bartlett, Sabrina Carpenter and Davis Burleson

The "Skin" singer joined influencers Kate Bartlett, Sabrina Carpenter and Davis Burleson for Instagram's after-party, which also welcomed Andrew Garfield, Awkwafina and Anderson .Paak.

Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz

The couple, who sported coordinating Valentino looks at the Met Ball, changed into a whole new set of outfits for the Ricardo Tisci after-party at Cipriani, where guests watched SAINt JHN—in a denim Gucci suit and Prada sneakers—perform. At one point, he brought out Jnr Choi to perform "To the Moon."

"Brooklyn and Nicola were in newlywed bliss," a source said, "they looked really happy and in their own world."

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Jared Leto

After twinning with Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele on the red carpet, the actor changed into an all-black ensemble for an after-party at The Standard.

Backgrid
Lily James

Mamma Mia! How much do you love the actress' pink party dress?

Backgrid
Hailey Bieber

After donning a Saint Laurent dress for the red carpet, the model switched things up with a black blazer, matching shorts and a sparkly silver bralette.

ADayLiving
SAINt JHN

The rapper performed at the "After" party at Casa Cipriani, donning a denim ensemble and sunglasses for his show.

Backgrid
Kacey Musgraves

Break out your camera app. Because from the black Prada gown the singer wore on the red carpet to the green checkered ensemble she donned at the after-party, everything Musgraves wore was picture-perfect.

Backgrid
Laura Harrier

The actress was pretty in purple during the 2022 Met Gala after-party at Zero Bond.

Backgrid
Madelaine Petsch

For an after-party at the Standard Hotel, the Riverdale star was mesmerizing in Moschino.

Richie Buxo/Shutterstock
Justin Theroux

The actor looked sharp in his black velvet blazer, T-shirt and jeans at after-party at The Standard.

Rosalía

After going for a Givenchy gown on the red carpet, the singer changed into a new Givenchy dress, which she paired with a black blazer and matching boots.

Splash News
Camila Cabello

My oh my! Cabello pulled out another stunning piece for her Met after-party.

Backgrid
Karlie Kloss

The model looked beautiful in a blue Givenchy dress while attending the Ricardo Tisci after-party at Cipriani, which also attracted Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss, Lily AldridgeIrina Shayk, Winnie Harlow, Cara Delevingne and Miss USA's Elle Smith.

Backgrid
Winnie Harlow

"Just call this the supermodel party," a source told E! News of the Cipriani bash that saw Harlow choose a chic sheer mini dress. "All the major supermodels from the Met went there. You could tell they all loved being together as a group and being part of the whole night together." The source noted that the energy at the fête was "nonstop" and ample enough that many attendees continued on to an after-after party at 4 a.m.

NSchuster
Elle Smith & Adut Akech

The Miss USA winner, clad in a Bronx and Banco ‘fit, and the model hung out in the VIP area of Ricardo Tisci's party at Cipriani.

Backgrid
Danai Gurira

After wearing a breathtaking Head of State gown to the Met Gala, the Black Panther actress switched into in a ravishing red dress.

Backgrid
Joan Smalls

The supermodel turned New York City blocks into her runway in her blue ensemble.

Backgrid
La La Anthony

After hosting the Met Gala livestream for Vogue, the TV star continued to dazzle in a sheer blue lace look at the Met Gala after-party.

photos
View More Photos From Met Gala 2022 After-Parties: See the Looks
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kim Cattrall Reveals the Plot That Made Her Walk Away from SATC

2

Toddlers & Tiaras Star Kailia Posey's Cause of Death Revealed

3

Lili Reinhart Slams “Starving” Celebs at Met Gala

4

Drake Claps Back at Critic Who Made Fun of Son Adonis

5

Pregnant Sophie Turner Breaks Her Silence on Baby No. 2 With Joe Jonas