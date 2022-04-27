Margot Robbie's First Look as Iconic Barbie Will Have You Doing a Double Take

Watch : Margot Robbie Shares Craziest Rumor About Herself She's Read

Margot Robbie is a Barbie girl living in the Barbie world on the set of her new movie.

Warner Bros. Pictures gave fans their first sneak peek at the actress portraying the iconic doll in the live-action film Barbie. In a photo tweeted out by the studio on April 26, Robbie can be seen sitting in a hot pink convertible and wearing a blue and white striped top with coordinating accessories, including a bracelet and polka dot headband.

The film is scheduled to hit theaters July 21, 2023, and Robbie isn't the only star set to appear in the movie. Ryan Gosling is expected to portray Barbie's boyfriend Ken, and Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Will Ferrell, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, America Ferrera and Hari Nef are part of the cast, as well.

Greta Gerwig is directing the film and she co-wrote the script with Noah Baumbach. While details of the plot have yet to be revealed, the film is the first collaboration between Warner Bros. Pictures and Mattel Films, a new division of the toy company.