The Sex Education Stars Went on an American Road Trip of Firsts and It's Just So Pure

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Jan. 25, 2019 10:35 AM

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

They learned about the birds and the bees on Sex Education, then Netflix gave Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa their American education in a three-day road trip in the southern United States.

It was three days full of American firsts, including a crawfish boil, alligator—"It's been seasoned beautifully," Gatwa said. "It could be chicken," Butterfield added—and beignets in New Orleans. The trio had somehow never done karaoke before and crossed that off their list in NOLA as well. There was also twerking involved with the karaoke, so you have to see it all.

Then it was off to Nashville for their first Southern BBQ—it was just sides for Mackey, a vegetarian, who said, "This is probably the most brown-beige meal I've ever had in my life."—and "hillbilly" style experience with lots of fringe. Why'd they need the outfits? For line dancing, of course.

19 TV Events We Already Can't Wait For in 2019

"The whole experience felt like an adventure! It was so much fun exploring new places with two of my favorite people," Mackey told E! News. "We sampled the culinary delights of New Orleans, rode horses at sunset in the fields of Tennessee and met some pretty wonderful people along the way who helped make our trip extra special!"

See the video above to experience all their firsts.

"The dirty South welcomes three British musketeers. We can assure you line dancing will be added to our resumes imminently," Gatwa told E! News.

Why Gillian Anderson, Asa Butterfield Relish Sex Education's Awkwardness

Some fun facts about the trip not included: Butterfield previously lived in New Orleans for a movie as a teen, Gatwa searched every place in NOLA for any sign of Beyoncé, and Mackey was recognized by a fan for the first time while in Nashville.

Below, see a gallery of their time on the road.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The Travelers

Costars Asa Butterfield, Emma Mackey and Ncuti Gatwa play classmates in Netflix's hit British comedy.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Beignets

The actors loved all the sugar in the beignets.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Queen Bey

Ncuti Gatwa inquired if Beyoncé had been at any of their New Orleans stops.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

See Ya Later, Alligator

Asa Butterfield and Ncuti Gatwa  said the alligator they had tasted like chicken.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Here Comes a Hurricane

The trio also enjoyed popular Bourbon Street drink, hurricanes.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

BMX Boy

Asa Butterfield bought his first BMX bike in NOLA when he was there as a teenager.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

A Parade

On their first night in NOLA the cast experienced was a 2nd Line Parade walking down the street past them.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

NOLA for Life

In addition to all the food firsts, they did karaoke for the first time at Cat's Meow.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The First Boil

As the vegetarian of the group, Emma Mackey acted as the referee with the boys while they tried the new foods.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Line Dancing Pros

The trio got on their cowboy boots and went line dancing at Wildhorse Saloon.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Yeehaw

The cast had many firsts in Nashville, including traditional BBQ.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

Nashville Firsts

The cast had to be talked down from adopting puppies while in Nashville.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The Clothes Make the Man

Asa Butterfield got a Southern wardrobe upgrade while in Nashville.

Sex Education Road Trip

Netflix

The End

Toward the end of the trip, Emma Mackey was recognized by a viewer for the first time, it was a pure interaction for all involved, Netflix said.

Sex Education is now streaming on Netflix.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

