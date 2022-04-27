Turns Out Lizzo's Quotes on Self-Love Are 100 Percent a Must-Read

Lizzo is here to help you feel good as hell.
If her vocals, iconic hits, friendship with Chris Evans and Harry Styles and overall badassary weren't enough, allow us to remind you that the superstar singer is also a walking encyclopedia for confidence and self-love. Whether she's embracing body positivity or tackling self-confidence, Lizzo has steadily become the world's guru for loving who you are—exactly as you are. And that truth doesn't hurt a bit.
She even created her own reality competition, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, because, as she explained, "girls that look like me don't get representation. Time to pull up my sleeves and find them myself."
So, needless to say, fans look to Lizzo as a consistent beacon of joy as she unapologetically practices the self-love she preaches. (Plus, we have the receipts, including this pool twerking video, a booty selfie and this clip of her kissing her reflection).
Bottom line, if there's anyone whose words can help us pull through, it's the one and only Lizzo. In honor of her 34th birthday April 27, keep scrolling for some of Lizzo's best bits of wisdom.
After all, we could use an empowering hair toss right now.
A version of this story was first published on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at 10:40 a.m. PT.