Chrishell Stause Sold Justin Hartley Wedding Ring to Help Pay for New House

Ever wonder what Chrishell Stause did with the wedding ring she got from her ex-husband Justin Hartley?
The Selling Sunset star revealed the answer during her guest appearance on the April 7 episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. As it turns out, Stause sold it to help pay for her new house.
"You know, Kelly, I will say when sometimes life gives you lemons, sometimes you gotta add a little vodka," Stause replied when asked if doing so was therapeutic. "So yeah, I was trying to, you know, make the best out of a situation."
Clarkson applauded the decision. "I mean, what are you supposed to do? Keep wearing it?" the singer asked, later adding, "I think that's amazing. You did something good with the money."
Stause first shared this detail in her new memoir Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work, writing, "Moving into my home, a home I'd worked hard to earn (okay, fine, selling my wedding ring helped), was a major milestone that I won't forget."
During the interview, Stause was asked if writing the book was also therapeutic. The real estate agent explained it was a "cathartic situation," noting it gave her the opportunity to provide some context and tell her story from a "healing place."
"I am past those things. I am healed. There's no anger there," she said. "So, it's nice to kind of, you know, give context and, you know, tell a story that I know a lot of people have related to that, you know, these things happen and, you know, sometimes they're not all great. And you know, Instagram and stuff, you only see the good stuff. So it's nice to kind of, you know, get into the real stuff and explain how you go from there to, you know, getting back to the good part."
Clarkson, who recently finalized her own divorce from Brandon Blackstock, could relate, sharing how writing about her life in her music can be therapeutic. And like so many, Stause has turned to the Grammy winner's songs during tough times.
"Your music has gotten me through many a breakup, so thank you for that," she said, with Clarkson then adding, "Me too."
Stause and Hartley wed in 2017. But two years later, the This Is Us actor filed for divorce, with fans watching Stause go through the breakup on Selling Sunset. Shortly after the split, Stause rented a bachelorette pad in Los Angeles. But in June 2021, she purchased a $3.3 million home in the Hollywood Hills, representing herself in the sale.
Hartley is now married to Sofia Pernas, with the two tying the knot last May. Stause also dated her Selling Sunset costar and brokerage founder Jason Oppenheim, with the two making their romance Instagram official in July 2021 and announcing their split five months later.
Now, Stause is continuing to focus on living her best life. "I feel like it was a crazy year," she told E! News in July. "Last year with the lockdown and everything, I really spent that time to heal and that's when I started writing the book. I feel like now, I really do feel like I'm living my best life and that's the book I wrote coming out. It's Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work and it's true. But now, I really feel like I can celebrate this journey that I've had."