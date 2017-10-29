This Is Us' Justin Hartley Marries Chrishell Stause

Justin Hartley is married!

The This Is Us star tied the knot with actress Chrishell Stause on Saturday.

"They don’t make them any better than Justin, and I could not be more thrilled to officially be Mrs. Hartley!" Stause told People.

The wedding took place at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu. Hartney's TV mom Mandy Moore was one of the first guests to arrive and looked gorgeous in a black dress, E! News has learned.

The groom wore a navy tuxedo and a bow tie, while the bride wore a Monique Lhuillier dress with spaghetti straps and a big pouffy feathered skirt that revealed part of her legs. She also wore her hair pulled back. Her bridesmaids wore pink gowns.

During the vows, Stause promised to always be there for Hartney "just like the Dodgers in the World Series," spurring laughs.

At the reception, they danced to The Contours' "Do you Love Me" and the crowd went crazy.