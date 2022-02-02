Chrishell Stause Reveals Where She Stands With Jason Oppenheim After Breakup

Watch : Chrishell Stause CLAPS BACK at Troll Who Discredits Her Work

Despite their recent split, Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim will be friends to the end.

For Selling Sunset fans wondering about how the former couple—who called it quits in late December after five months of dating—are doing as exes who still work together, Chrishell says there's absolutely nothing to worry about since they "worked through" their transitional period.

"I'm very proud to say we're really good friends," she said during the Feb. 2 episode of The Adam Carolla Show podcast. "It's one of those breakups that nobody did anything wrong, he's a great guy."

Added Chrishell, who has been open about the fact that the two split because of differing plans for the future, "You know, I wanna have a family, I wanna have a kid—and he doesn't, but everything else was great. And so, it helps because he's a really, really good person. We're still really close and I'm actually proud of that relationship, where it's like, you know what—it showed me what I want going forward because it was so great in every other sense."