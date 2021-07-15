How Chrishell Stause Started Living Her "Best Life" After Justin Hartley Divorce

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Chrishell Stause knows that when one door closes, another opens. And sometimes, the view is better than you could ever imagine.
Last season on Selling Sunset, the real estate agent documented her unexpected divorce from Justin Hartley after two years of marriage. While the couple faced front-page headlines up until their divorce was finalized in January, Chrishell is the first to admit that things are looking up.
"I feel like it was a crazy year," the reality star shared in an exclusive interview with E! News while celebrating her DSW curated collection on July 14. "Last year with the lockdown and everything, I really spent that time to heal and that's when I started writing the book. I feel like now, I really do feel like I'm living my best life and that's the book I wrote coming out. It's Under Construction because living my best life took a little work and it's true. But now, I really feel like I can celebrate this journey that I've had."
Before she turns 40 on July 21, Chrishell was able to purchase her own $3.3 million Hollywood Hills dream home. She's also busier than ever at The Oppenheim Group where she has a few real estate clients she can't reveal just yet.
"It has been such a journey to finally get to this place where I feel like I found my voice and I just felt so happy and grateful for everything," she shared. "I'm not gonna take any of this for granted."
Although Chrishell is guilty of setting the record straight or even clapping back at inaccurate headlines on her Instagram Stories, the reality star is less focused on the outside noise these days. Instead of having the urge to fight back, Chrishell explained she's in a good place where the chatter doesn't bother her as much.
"I really do feel like when you're focused on your own life and really happy, then it really makes everything easier," she explained. "I do think that's the case because when you're living in the other place where you are seeing all these things, I don't see a lot of it now actually. I feel like I'm at a place where I just wish everybody the best."
Chrishell continued, "I hope that everything happens for a reason and you really don't know it at the time. Right now, here I am and I hope that I could inspire other people…I hope that maybe I can be a beacon of light where it's like, 'You've got this girlfriend. You got this. Your best years are ahead.'"
Before a new season of Selling Sunset debuts on Netflix, Chrishell is hoping to help fans remodel their summer fashion game with her curated DSW collection. The items consist of footwear and accessories that feature trendy and timeless options.
"I've been buying shoes from them for a long time and I just felt like this is perfect," she explained. "I love pops of color. I think what's important is that you can actually walk in shoes because honestly, I have shoes with crazy price tags and they are pointless because I personally will just not wear them. They kill my feet."
So when she thought about people walking a mile in her shoes, Chrishell's goal was for them "to be fun and really cute, but I also want them to be functional. I feel like with these shoes, it's nothing too crazy, and I also like an office shoe that could go from day to night."
Consider us sold!