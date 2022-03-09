Kelly Clarkson and Brandon Blackstock Officially Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Split

Watch : Will Kelly Clarkson Ever Get Married Again?

Kelly Clarkson has officially broken away from Brandon Blackstock.

The former couple has finally finalized their divorce, a source confirms to E! News. According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kelly—who shares daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, with her ex—will make a one-time payment to Brandon of just over $1.3 million. Additionally, Kelly will pay him $45,601 per month in child support.

The divorce settlement comes nearly two years after the "Since U Been Gone" singer first filed paperwork to dissolve her marriage to the talent manager, citing irreconcilable differences. At the time, Kelly had been married to Brandon for over six years, with a source telling E! News that the split "came out of nowhere."

In September 2020, she addressed her divorce from Brandon during an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing, "What I'm dealing with is hard because it involves more than just my heart. It involves a lot of little hearts." Kelly added she and Brandon were "both from divorced families, so we know the best thing here is to protect our children and their little hearts."