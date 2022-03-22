Christina Haack Reveals the Real Timeline of Her Relationship With Josh Hall

Christina Haack is breaking down the walls and providing insight into her relationship with Josh Hall.
On March 20, the HGTV host posted a few then-and-now photos of the couple. "Nashville: March 2021 [fast-forward to] March 2022," she captioned the series. Borrowing a lyric from Chris Stapleton's song "Starting Over," she then added, "When nobody wins afraid of losing. And the hard roads are the ones worth choosing… Some day we'll look back and smile and know it was worth every mile."
While the post may appear to be just another sweet tribute, it actually offers some clues on the timeline of Christina and Josh's love story.
As fans may recall, the Christina on the Coast star and the real estate advisor were first photographed together last July, making their relationship Instagram official days later. At the time, a source told E! News, the two had been "dating for the last few months." And now, thanks to Christina's post, fans have a better indication of how long they were keeping their romance private.
Christina had previously revealed they'd met "this past spring" and explained in their Instagram official post why they'd initially decided to keep their relationship out of the public eye.
"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit," she wrote at the time. "We've had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I've loved every second of it."
And while the paparazzi pics and reports on their romance came, they decided they were just going to focus on each other.
"We decided whats in the past, is in the past," Christina, who confirmed her engagement to Josh in September, later added. "We aren't looking at all the nonsense online. The internet and social are great for businesses or staying up to date on fam / friends but also, can be toxic and (let's be real) pretty fake. I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions. We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect…. So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I'm 38 -I'll do what I want."
Before her relationship with Josh, Christina was married to Ant Anstead. The duo, who share 2-year-old son Hudson, tied the knot in 2018 and Christina filed for divorce from the Wheeler Dealers alum in 2020, with them finalizing their split the following year. Ant is now in a relationship with Renée Zellweger. Christina was also previously married to Tarek El Moussa. The Flip or Flop stars, whose joint show recently came to an end after 10 seasons, wed in 2009 and announced their breakup in 2016, going on to finalize their divorce in 2018. They share two kids together—Taylor, 11, and Brayden, 6—and Tarek is now married to Selling Sunset's Heather Rae El Moussa.