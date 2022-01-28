Heather Rae Young Shares Major Update In Her Fertility Journey With Tarek El Moussa

Watch : Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae El Moussa - 2021 People's Choice Awards E! Glambot

Truthfully, Heather Rae El Moussa (no longer Young since her Oct. 23 vows to "best friend" Tarek El Moussa) can't remember exactly what inspired that first step.

But newly single and sitting in her OB-GYN's office, something inspired the then-twentysomething model-turned-real estate agent to take a peek into her future. "I just wanted to know where I was at," she explained to E! News in an exclusive interview. "My doctor had offered to do this blood test and I said, 'You know what? Let's do it.'"

The result was as crushing as her recent breakup.

"It was kind of a punch to my gut," Heather admitted of learning she had a low egg count. "Because I was single at the time. I hadn't met my soulmate. I didn't know if I was ever going to meet my soulmate." While she never lost hope her person was out there somewhere, the news "was definitely something hard to hear when you're in your twenties and you think you have plenty of eggs and nothing to worry about."