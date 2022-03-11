Halsey Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Alev Aydin in Message About "Taste in Men"

Watch : Halsey Surprises Fans With Super-Cute Pics of Baby Ender

Bad at love?

No, but in a recent tweet, Halsey wrote they "have terrible taste in men" aside from Alev Aydin. The topic came up while discussing the new movie The Batman, in which Robert Pattison plays Bruce Wayne. Halsey called out radio host Roman Kemp over a debate they'd appeared to have about the actor portraying the DC Comics character.

"Hey @romankemp have you eaten your words about battinson yet?" they tweeted. "I didn't forget…."

The "Without Me" star then explained that Roman "fought me for literal years over whether or not Battinson would be good and now he likes him," noting, "I never switched up. This is my Christmas."

Roman then wrote that he owed both Halsey and Robert an apology, joking they'd "have to find something else to argue about next time." One follower then asked for Halsey's take on Paul Danno playing The Riddler.

"Confirmed for me that I have terrible taste in men," the artist replied, later adding, "Alev is exempt."