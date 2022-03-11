Halsey Gives Sweet Shout-Out to Alev Aydin in Message About "Taste in Men"

Bad at love?
No, but in a recent tweet, Halsey wrote they "have terrible taste in men" aside from Alev Aydin. The topic came up while discussing the new movie The Batman, in which Robert Pattison plays Bruce Wayne. Halsey called out radio host Roman Kemp over a debate they'd appeared to have about the actor portraying the DC Comics character.
"Hey @romankemp have you eaten your words about battinson yet?" they tweeted. "I didn't forget…."
The "Without Me" star then explained that Roman "fought me for literal years over whether or not Battinson would be good and now he likes him," noting, "I never switched up. This is my Christmas."
Roman then wrote that he owed both Halsey and Robert an apology, joking they'd "have to find something else to argue about next time." One follower then asked for Halsey's take on Paul Danno playing The Riddler.
"Confirmed for me that I have terrible taste in men," the artist replied, later adding, "Alev is exempt."
In January 2021, Halsey announced that they were expecting their first child with Alev, with the couple welcoming baby Ender Ridley Aydin in July.
And while the musician told Allure "nobody knew I was dating someone," the two have known each other for a while.
"Alev and I have been really good friends for four years," Halsey said for the magazine's August cover story. "And when the stars aligned, our relationship became romantic and it was pretty evident that he and I were both like, ‘Oh, my gosh! You're the person I'm supposed to start a family with.'"
Before dating Alev, Halsey was linked to Evan Peters, sparking romance rumors in 2019 and appearing to go their separate ways in early 2020. The Grammy nominee had also previously dated Yungblud, with the duo first fueling speculation in 2018 and Halsey confirming their split in 2019, and G-Eazy, with the two calling it quits for good in 2018 after forming a connection in 2017.