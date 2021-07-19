Halsey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Alev Aydin

"My sensitivity to my body has made me hyper aware of my humanness and that's all," she continued. "Doing a remarkable thing. And it's grand. I hope the feeling lasts. I cook a lot, sleep even more, and read lotssss of books. I miss my family. And you guys too!"

A month later, Halsey shared her pronouns are she/they. Moreover, that same month, she shut down speculation surrounding her "fertility" and "conception" and told her Instagram followers that she was ready for this next chapter in her life.

"why is it ok to speculate and pass judgement about fertility and conception? My pregnancy was 100% planned," the musician revealed in March, "and I tried very hard for this bb. But I would be just as happy even if it were another way."

During an appearance on The Doctors in 2018, the pop star said she decided to freeze her eggs due to her endometriosis diagnosis. As she explained at the time, "Doing an ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself."