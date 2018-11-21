Halsey is sparking romance rumors with British musician Yungblud.

The 24-year-old "Without Me" singer and the 20-year-old rocker, née Dominic Harrison, were photographed leaving Milk Studios in Hollywood on Tuesday night. In the pictures, Halsey can be seen carrying what appears to be an arrangement of flowers as she locks eyes with Yungblud. This sighting of the duo comes amid their recent flirty exchanges on social media.

Last week, Yungblud posted a photo of himself holding a guitar on Instagram, telling his social media followers, "last day in la man ... ive been writin so much lately, haven't put down the pen. i know i been a little illusive on here. i just wanna make this next shit the absolute best it can be."

Halsey commented on his post with a baby angel emoji, which he then responded with a heart.