by Alyssa Morin | Mon., Oct. 28, 2019 7:20 PM
No bad blood here!
Halsey is ready to talk about her split with British musician Yungblud, whom she dated for nearly a year. An insider previously told E! News that the two super stars decided to go their separate ways back in September, however, this is the first time the 25-year-old songstress is addressing her breakup. Well... sort of.
"sometimes. People just break up. It doesn't mean someone cheated or something bad happened or someone f-ed up," Halsey candidly wrote in a since-deleted tweet that was luckily captured by a fan account. "Sometimes. It just happens. Because life Is constantly changing. And adults stay friends and move on."
She later added on Twitter, "now u know what u know."
It's unclear what sparked her need to address her split with Yungblud, but the timing is certainly interesting. Over the weekend, the "Nightmare" singer got into the Halloween spirit and seemingly confirmed her relationship with American Horror Story actor, Evan Peters.
On Friday night, the duo were spotted holding hands and wearing matching costumes at Halsey's Almost Famous Halloween bash.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Furthermore, the 25-year-old star also made things with her beau Instagram official, as she showed him off in one of her photos.
"resident goths," she captioned her post.
However, the pair took their romance to the next level when they made their red carpet debut on Saturday night at the AHS 100th Episode Celebration. What's more? They also donned a couple's costume for the star-studded affair and dressed up as Sonny and Cher.
The 32-year-old actor sported a vibrant polka dot blouse, beige pantsuit, an epic mustache and platform shoes. Halsey also looked fabulous, as she donned an asymmetrical polka dot dress that showed off her tattoos and slim figure. For her beauty lewk, the "Eastside" singer threw on a long black wig and accentuated her eyes with bright blue shadow and dramatic false lashes—which was all reminiscent of Cher's iconic hair and makeup.
While the two have yet to publicly address their relationship, they first sparked romance rumors earlier this month.
"Halsey has always been a huge fan of Evan's," a source previously told E! News. "A friend connected them and they had also been chatting over social media before deciding to hang out. It's still very new, but they are both interested in dating each other and hanging out."
That same insider also shared that Halsey was the one to end things with Yungblud.
"It was sort of abrupt and it was Halsey's decision to end the relationship. Halsey has been very busy with her work commitments and traveling a lot recently," the source revealed at the time. "She's been very busy and focused on her career, which took more of a priority."
The American Horror Story actor got out of a long-term relationship recently. He and Emma Roberts called off their engagement earlier this year. In fact, the actress has also moved on and has been dating Triple Frontier star, Garrett Hedlund.
In the words of Halsey: now u know what u know.
