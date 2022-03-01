How Below Deck's Captain Lee "Laid the Groundwork" For Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Romance

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

One Bravo couple has Below Deck's Captain Lee Rosbach to thank for their boat-iful relationship.

As Summer House's Carl Radke revealed on Feb. 28's Watch What Happens Live, it was Captain Lee who initially encouraged him to take his friendship with co-star Lindsay Hubbard to the next level. But before Carl could explain how, host Andy Cohen wanted to know how he and Captain Lee connected in the first place.

"We share kind of a similar story," Carl responded. "My brother and his son passed from addiction. He reached out to me last year during a really hard time."

Mourning that loss while being a public figure was particularly challenging. "But having someone else from the Bravo family reach out" meant a lot," he said. "Especially Captain Lee, who, I mean, he's a legend. And then also he's a male figure. I think coming from him it was super important."