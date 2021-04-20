Suri CruiseScottie PippenKardashiansTV ScoopPhotosVideosNewsletters

Leslie Odom Jr. Is Our Breakout Style Star of the 2021 Awards Season

When the pandemic forced Hollywood to re-envision awards season, 2021 Oscar nominee Leslie Odom Jr. set out to shake up menswear on the (virtual) red carpet. The results? Pure perfection.

By McKenna Aiello Apr 20, 2021 11:00 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsOscarsCelebrities
Watch: Leslie Odom Jr. Reacts to His First-Ever Oscar Nominations

In an awards season as drawn outtechnically glitchy and often lacking the glitz and gloss of red carpets pastLeslie Odom Jr.'s fearless fashion statements are a clear silver lining.

The Hamilton alum, whose performance in One Night in Miami earned him nominations at the 2021 Golden Globes, SAG Awards, Critics' Choice Awards and BAFTAs, will next take part in Sunday's Oscars ceremony, where he's up for Best Supporting Actor and Best Original Song. 

And if the past is any indication, movie buffs and fashion lovers alike can anticipate Leslie's style streak to continue. Without a traditional red carpet to showcase bold designs by the likes of Versace and Valentino, the actor's creative team, led by stylist Avo Yermagyan, set out to shake up what's typically expected from Hollywood's leading men. 

Leslie traded in black tie for every color in the rainbow (often wearing the full spectrum at once), mastered the tricky art of pattern clashing, and proved that less is really never more by rocking multiple ensembles across one evening. 

To see what we're talking about, check out a collection of Leslie's standout style statements below. 

Austin Hargrave via Getty Images
In Bloom

In Versace at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards.

Austin Hargrave via Getty Images
Showstopper

In Versace at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards.

Shutterstock
Perfect in Polka Dots

In Prabal Gurung at the 2021 BAFTA Film Awards.

Phoebe Joaquin via Getty Images
All in the Details

In Celine at the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards.

Leigh Keily via Getty Images
Technicolor Dreamcoat

In Berluti at the 2021 SAG Awards.

Phoebe Joaquin
Monochromatic

In Valentino at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Phoebe Joaquin via Getty Images
Dynamic Duo

In Valentino with wife Nicolette Robinson at the 2021 Golden Globes.

Watch E!'s 2021 Oscars red carpet coverage Sunday, Apr. 25 starting at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT followed by the Academy Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

