Lily Collins and Daveed Diggs' 2021 SAG Awards Instagram Live Was Hilariously Perfect

The 27th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations are here, but not without a few technical difficulties.

On Feb. 4, co-hosts Daveed Diggs and Lily Collins took over the SAG Awards' Instagram Live account to present the nominations for 13 television and film categories.

Diggs began the IG Live, but first—he showed off his stylish outfit. For the virtual event, the Tony Award winner sported a colorful, neon collared top designed with seashells, which matched perfectly with the Hamilton star's positive attitude while trying to connect with his co-host.

Viewers flooded the comments section and were just as excited for the announcements, however, the overload of activity made it difficult for the Diggs to find Collins in the audience.

After watching the Soul actor struggle-scroll through stan armies battling it out in the comments section, the two stars ultimately found each other and continued on with the nominations like the true pros they are.

Collins, like the rest of us, acknowledged Diggs' fly outfit, but the Emily in Paris star did not disappoint with her own stunning black and white shear ensemble dripping in pearls!