See the Exact Moment the RHOSLC Cast Learns Mary Cosby's Skipping the Season 2 Reunion

Brace yourself for some unexpected Utah news.
Bravo is giving The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City fans an early look at the season two reunion.
The ladies have lots of ground to cover this time around, from Jen Shah's arrest to Lisa Barlow's hot mic moment, but before they can dive into any of the drama, they have to first address the obvious: Mary Cosby's absence, which host Andy Cohen describes as "disappointing" in the sneak peek.
"I spoke to her the other day," Andy continues, providing additional context behind Mary's decision to skip the reunion. "She was pretty upset about everyone speaking behind her back about her church."
Though the Watch What Happens Live host says he encouraged Mary to show up to defend her church—which has long been the subject of speculation and at times referred to as "a cult"—Andy reveals that Mary was also "stunned" and "upset" with Whitney Rose calling her a "predator."
Whitney, for her part, wishes Mary would've relayed this in person, adding, "I wish she was here, because I tried to have conversations with her throughout the season and she would not afford me the respect of a conversation."
Heather Gay then chimes in on Mary's absence, revealing—much to the surprise of her cast mates—that she found many of her season two confessionals "insightful."
"And I gained respect for Mary [while] watching the episodes," Heather adds. "She has this kind of weird ability to read everybody like the bible."
Lisa is especially taken aback by the remark, telling Heather that she doesn't think the reads are "accurate."
Heather, however, insists they're "right on the money," and when Andy asks her to provide an example, she does: "Lisa doesn't know how to be real. I thought that was the truest thing I'd ever heard."
Laughing, Lisa responds, "Oh my god. I knew that's why you loved it. You're so textbook."
Before Heather can continue to make her point about Mary's confessionals, Jennie Nguyen points out that Mary called Whitney "a whore" in one of them—something Heather had either forgotten or chose to ignore. Asks Andy, "Is that contradicting what you're saying? She 'gets it right,' or...?"
Whitney speaks up at this point, insisting she understands what Heather's saying about Mary: "She does have moments of great wisdom and insight."
See what else Heather (and Meredith Marks!) has to say about Mary in the above sneak peek.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's three-part season two reunion kicks off this Sunday, Feb. 27 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
