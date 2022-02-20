Why Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Love Story Shines Bright Like a Diamond

Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

But new yen for sugar aside, it was only so much of a surprise. Rihanna having been pretty clear for years about her desire to have children one day (while also admittedly being alarmed by the birthing part).

She told Kanye "Ye" West for Interview magazine in 2010 that she ideally wanted the whole traditional package, though as a daughter of divorced parents, she was perfectly aware that saying "I do" didn't necessarily mean everything.

"I definitely think a child deserves both parents," the Barbados-born singer said. "It would be selfish of me, because of my pride and independence to say, 'Oh, I just want a sperm donor, because I can do it myself.' I can do it myself, but that's not fair. I don't know if I'll be married or anything. But however the father is in the child's life, he's going to be in the child's entire life."

Also noting that life "never works out according to the book," she added, "I'm just saying that whatever comes my way I'll be able to handle it. But in a perfect book, there would be marriage and kids."