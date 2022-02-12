Rihanna Recalls Keeping Her Pregnancy a Secret From Her Friends

Watch : Rihanna STUNS In First Pics Since Pregnancy Reveal

Rihanna worked, worked, worked, worked, worked, worked extra hard to keep her pregnancy a secret, even from those close to her.

Following weeks of speculation from fans, the 33-year-old singer and fashion designer confirmed via media photos on Jan. 31 that she and partner A$AP Rocky are expecting their first baby. Speaking to E!'s Justin Sylvester at a Feb. 11 event celebrating her Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin brands (available at Sephora and fentybeauty.com), Rihanna recalled how "hard" it was to keep her pregnancy under wraps.

"It was harder for me to keep it from my posse, because they're around me, they know my habits," she said. "They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating. They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and donuts. But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."