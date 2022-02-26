Look Back at All the Craziest Things to Happen at the SAG Awards

From slippers on the red carpet to a Titanic reunion, there have been plenty of jaw-dropping moments in the Screen Actors Guild Awards' decades-long history.

By Gabrielle Chung Feb 26, 2022 11:00 AMTags
AwardsSAG AwardsCelebrities
Watch: 2022 SAG Awards Noms: SNUBS & SURPRISES

This isn't an act!

While the Screen Actors Guild Awards may not have same pomp and circumstance as the Oscars, it doesn't mean that there haven't been some surprising and memorable moments in its 28-year history. After all, the annual event—which celebrates the best performances in both television and film—typically puts Hollywood's brightest stars in one room for a night of dinner and, well, awards.

This year's highly-anticipated affair marks the return of an in-person ceremony after it was forced to go remote in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Though the upcoming gathering has been moved from its usual venue at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., fans can nonetheless expect to see their favorite A-listers grace the stage.

For one, Kate Winslet is slated to present Helen Mirren with the SAG Life Achievement Award. With Leonardo DiCaprio and his Don't Look Up co-stars currently nominated for an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture statuette, could this mean we're bound for yet another heartwarming Titanic reunion

photos
Stars React to 2022 SAG Awards Nominations

Find out when the 2022 SAG Awards air live on Sunday, Feb. 27, at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST on TNT and TBS.

For now, revisit some of the most OMG things to have happened at the SAG Awards.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Ninth Time's a Charm

Despite having been an established actor for well over two decades, Leonardo DiCaprio won his very first SAG Award in 2016 for his performance in The Revenant. The star had previously been nominated eight times before nabbing a statuette for Outstanding Performance by Male Actor in a Leading Role.

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Titanic Reunion

Needless to say, Leonardo DiCaprio's first major win at the 2016 SAG Awards prompted his former Titanic co-star Kate Winslet, who was also at the ceremony, to jump out of her seat and give him a big hug. The pair was also photographed sharing a laugh on the red carpet. We'll never let go of this friendship!

Twitter
PJ Party

Julia Louis-Dreyfus celebrated her record-breaking ninth SAG Award win in 2018 in her pajamas. She opted to skip the event as she recovered from cancer treatments, though she did tweet out a hilarious acceptance speech to make up for her absence. "I wish I could have been @SAGawards tonight but have to admit it's pretty fun to watch in my pj's. So honored to win," she wrote. "So proud to be a union member. So happy for my @VeepHBO bozos for winning ensemble award. Miss being at the table with you all. How was the chicken?"

27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Awarding at Home

In 2021, the typically hours-long affair was pre-recorded as a 60-minute special due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the first time since its inception, the entire ceremony was filmed remotely with no in-person presenters or guests. However, in keeping with tradition, many stars did take part the show's iconic "I am an actor" opening monologues—including Jimmy Fallon.

27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
Ted Lasso Takes Over

Since the 2021 SAG Awards ceremony was filmed virtually, the cast of Ted Lasso had a little fun and pre-taped a segment to introduce the nominees for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble—which included themselves. Though the AFC Richmond clan ended up losing the prestigious honor to Schitt's Creek, their sketch still made for good comedy. Who knew Roy Kent was such a fan of The Muppets? Watch the full skit here.

27th Annual SAG Awards/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
First-Time Host

Kristen Bell made SAG Awards history in 2018 when she became the first-ever host of the ceremony. He quipped during her opening monologue, "First time. First person. First lady. I honestly never thought I would grow up to be the first lady, but you know what, I kind of like it. I think my first initiative as first lady will be cyberbullying because I have yet to see any progress on that problem quite yet."

Vince Bucci/Invision/AP
Double the Victory

Idris Elba made history at the 2016 SAG Awards when he won not one, but two statues, becoming the first male and first black person to do so. The star won Best Male Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Beasts of No Nation and Best Male Actor in a Television Movie or Mini Series for Luther.

John Shearer/Getty Images
Comfort Is Key

In 2016, iconic comedian and Lifetime Achievement Award honoree Carol Burnett put her best foot forward and stepped out on the red carpet in a green skirt and jacket paired with a black beaded top. While most photos showed her donning black shoes at the event, one picture captured her in a pair of gray UGG slippers. Now that's a red carpet trend we all can get behind. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Two Lifetimes of Achievement

Carrie Fisher presented her mom Debbie Reynolds with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2015 SAG Awards and the two of them poked fun at each other during the milestone moment. While speaking about her role in Singin' in the Rain, Reynolds said, "Some of you may not remember this, but I had a bun. At the back of my head, I had a big bun, an ugly bun. I'd warned my daughter Carrie, who'd just gotten a part in a picture, Princess Leia in Star Wars, and I said, 'Carrie be careful of any weird hairdos.' So luckily, George gave her two buns. Thank you, George." The mother and daughter died one day apart in 2016. 

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Starting Something

In 2018, Morgan Freeman accepted the Lifetime Achievement Award while donning a baseball cap and made a very astute observation during his speech. "I wasn't gonna do this, but I'm gonna tell you what's wrong with this statue," he said. "It works from the back. From the front, it's gender specific. Maybe I started something."

Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Meryl Streep to the Rescue

At the 2017 SAG Awards, Meryl Streep helped La La Land star Ryan Gosling adjust his bow tie—and simultaneously made people around the world very jealous. 

Getting Handsy

This is one of those times where words aren't enough to explain. All we can say is that Cate Blanchett got noticeably handsy with her statue in 2014 after winning for her role in Blue Jasmine.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Winona Ryder's Winning Expressions

In 2017, Stranger Things won the award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. As David Harbour gave an impassioned speech, Winona Ryder's resulting facial expressions quickly became the star of the show. Harbour later praised the expressive Ryder and called the resulting memes about her "epic."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Political Fashion Statement

Big Bang Theory star Simon Helberg and his wife Jocelyn Towne made a very clear political statement at the 2017 awards. Their signage and body art referenced President Donald Trump's ban that prohibited people from predominantly Muslim countries from visiting the U.S. He instituted the Executive Order on Jan. 27, 2017, which was a week after his inauguration. The SAG Awards were Jan. 29.

Trending Stories

1

AnnaLynne McCord Criticized Over Poem Addressed to Vladimir Putin

2

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

3

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox Step Out in Matching Outfits in Milan

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

AnnaLynne McCord Criticized Over Poem Addressed to Vladimir Putin

2

Hayden Panettiere Says That Her Daughter Is "Safe" Amid Ukraine Crisis

3

Kim Kardashian and Julia Fox Step Out in Matching Outfits in Milan

4

Netflix Teases Love Is Blind Reunion With Tense Photos

5
Exclusive

Exclusive: Blake Lively's Fitness Routine Revealed