Look Back at All the Craziest Things to Happen at the SAG Awards

This isn't an act!

While the Screen Actors Guild Awards may not have same pomp and circumstance as the Oscars, it doesn't mean that there haven't been some surprising and memorable moments in its 28-year history. After all, the annual event—which celebrates the best performances in both television and film—typically puts Hollywood's brightest stars in one room for a night of dinner and, well, awards.

This year's highly-anticipated affair marks the return of an in-person ceremony after it was forced to go remote in 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns. Though the upcoming gathering has been moved from its usual venue at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., fans can nonetheless expect to see their favorite A-listers grace the stage.

For one, Kate Winslet is slated to present Helen Mirren with the SAG Life Achievement Award. With Leonardo DiCaprio and his Don't Look Up co-stars currently nominated for an Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture statuette, could this mean we're bound for yet another heartwarming Titanic reunion?