2022 SAG Award Nominations

See the Complete List
SAG AwardsBob SagetKardashiansBachelor NationShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters
Breaking

The 2022 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

The star-studded list of nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards is officially in! See what actors are going up against each other for one of the biggest nights in television and film.

By Kisha Forde Jan 12, 2022 3:00 PMTags
Vanessa HudgensAwardsSAG AwardsRosario DawsonCelebrities
Watch: Inside The 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Drumroll, please!
 
The nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced—and we have every detail as the list unfolds. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens—who have both starred as Mimi Marquez in adaptations of the 1996 musical Rent—teamed up to announce this year's honorees on Instagram Live. To kick things off, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also said a few words to anticipated viewers about what we can expect from the prestigious event, saying in part, "You know, after such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!"
 
With last year's winners including fan favorites The Crown and Schitt's Creek, it's no wonder we're on the edge of our seat for this year's nominees. As for the main event, viewers can watch their favorite stars live at the ceremony, which will take place from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, airing on TNT and TBS.

photos
Best SAG Awards Red Carpet Looks of All-Time

Without further ado, here's the full list of nominees:

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Turner

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

2

Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality, Saying “Gender Is Whatever”

3

Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Together

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble in Television Series:

Cobra Kai

The Falcon and the Winter Solider

Loki

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Black Widow

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series:

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Ewan McGregor, Halston

Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series:

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown

Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown

 

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Check back for more as this list is updated in real time.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Crystal Hefner Unveils the "Real" Her After Removing "Everything Fake"

2

Simon Cowell Is Engaged to Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Together

3

Ava Phillippe Discusses Her Sexuality, Saying “Gender Is Whatever”

4

Betty White's Official Cause of Death Revealed

5

Diane Kruger Slams Tarantino Over Inglourious Basterds Role