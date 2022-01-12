The 2022 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here: See the Complete List

Drumroll, please!
The nominees for the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards have just been announced—and we have every detail as the list unfolds. On Wednesday, Jan. 12, Rosario Dawson and Vanessa Hudgens—who have both starred as Mimi Marquez in adaptations of the 1996 musical Rent—teamed up to announce this year's honorees on Instagram Live. To kick things off, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also said a few words to anticipated viewers about what we can expect from the prestigious event, saying in part, "You know, after such a long time apart, we're excited to be together again this year at the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards!"
With last year's winners including fan favorites The Crown and Schitt's Creek, it's no wonder we're on the edge of our seat for this year's nominees. As for the main event, viewers can watch their favorite stars live at the ceremony, which will take place from The Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on Sunday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, airing on TNT and TBS.
Without further ado, here's the full list of nominees:
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble in Television Series:
Cobra Kai
The Falcon and the Winter Solider
Loki
Mare of Easttown
Squid Game
Outstanding Action Performance By A Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:
Black Widow
Dune
The Matrix Resurrections
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series:
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Oscar Issac, Scenes From A Marriage
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Ewan McGregor, Halston
Evan Peters, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV movie or Limited Series:
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Jean Smart, Mare of Easttown
Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Check back for more as this list is updated in real time.